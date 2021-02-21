Himanshi Khurana became quite the name in the industry after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. The actress and singer is known for her stellar performance on the series and soon after, she started dating Asim Riaz. Their relationship has been in the news since their days on the reality show and the couple are so in love. After performing in several music videos after Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana took over and sang the song Surma Bole.

If video wasn’t enough, Himanshi Khurana became the first Punjabi singer to appear on the New York Times Square Billboard. While this is a huge achievement for the singer, her fans have gone gaga and sent their love for her. Himanshi took to his Instagram to share a Billboard photo and video and wrote, Nikle the newspaper kuch Meri sakshiyat bigarne ……….. jinke kirdar khud murammat maang rahe the ???? ???? Ludhiana in New York Time Square #surmabole #himanshikhurana.

Take a look here.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Adorable Details About Relationship With Asim Riaz, Says They Are In No Rush To Get Married

