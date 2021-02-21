This is the first time in all previous seasons that a contestant has entered the show just to help a friend. Aly Goni made an entry on the show mid-season to help Jasmin Bhasin whom he claims to be his best friend. Soon the couple admitted to having feelings for each other. When Aly first entered the show, he made sure to keep Jasmin Bhasin calm during difficult situations.

Bigg Boss 14 Final Aly Goni leaves with Rs. Lakhs in exchange for the title of winner of Bigg Boss 14

As the show progressed, Aly Goni showed huge growth in terms of performance. The heartbreaking elimination where Aly was eliminated, left Jasmin Bhasin and their fans in shock. Even host Salman Khan couldn’t hold back tears. However, upon his return, Aly Goni came back stronger than ever and there was no turning back. When host Salman Khan said a candidate had been screened from the show, Aly Goni’s name was announced and left Nikki Tamboli in tears.

