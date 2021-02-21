Search for missing Durban actor after stripped car was found in E Cape





Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share Durban – Friends and family have called for the safe return of award-winning Durban actor Pranesh Maharaj. Maharaj, 47, has been missing since February 7 when he left his home in uMhlanga to go to the store to buy cigarettes. He was wearing black chinos, a blue T-shirt and a blue long-sleeved shirt. His vehicle has since been found in Bisho in the Eastern Cape. Maharaj is known for his roles both on stage and on screen in Thunsil, Bhagavan gave me this life, Indian detective, The last victims, For better for worse and for the material. He won the award for best supporting actor for his role in the film, Three days to go. Dawn Gounden, a forensic consultant working with missing persons, said Maharaj’s sister became alarmed when she could not reach him. She last spoke to him on the morning of February 7 when he said he was going to the store. Her phone has since gone unanswered. The family is very emotional and frantic to find him. His vehicle was found stripped, Gounden said. She said they even searched morgues and hospitals. Actress Jailoshini Naidoo, who starred alongside Maharaj in Three days to go, said he was very passionate about the arts. He was always pleasant, kind, kind and eager to learn. It makes my heart sad to imagine or think about where and what could have happened. Not knowing where or what he might be going through is devastating. I can only imagine what his family is going through. We can only pray for his safety and well-being, Naidoo said. JJ Mathura, businesswoman, actress and former radio and television presenter describes Maharaj as a fun-loving person who always puts his friends and family first. It is very worrying that he is not answering calls and messages. We met through our professional work. He’s one of those who never shared his problems, but your problems became his priority, she said. Mathura wrote on Facebook: It was December 2019, I was feeling very depressed then Pranesh Maharaj called me. When he heard what I was feeling, he drove from Phoenix to uMhlanga at 1:30 am. We sat down for coffee and a chat when Pranesh and Vikash started a series of skits to lighten my mood. Their alter egos Uncle Bala and Krish have taken over !! Pranesh is very dear to us, an excellent actor who in my opinion is very underestimated, a man with a heart of gold, always ready to share the nuances of his profession. Sunday Tribune







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos