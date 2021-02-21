Search for missing Durban actor after stripped car was found in E Cape

Durban – Friends and family have called for the safe return of award-winning Durban actor Pranesh Maharaj.
Maharaj, 47, has been missing since February 7 when he left his home in uMhlanga to go to the store to buy cigarettes.
He was wearing black chinos, a blue T-shirt and a blue long-sleeved shirt. His vehicle has since been found in Bisho in the Eastern Cape.
Maharaj is known for his roles both on stage and on screen in Thunsil, Bhagavan gave me this life, Indian detective, The last victims, For better for worse and for the material. He won the award for best supporting actor for his role in the film, Three days to go.
Dawn Gounden, a forensic consultant working with missing persons, said Maharaj’s sister became alarmed when she could not reach him.
She last spoke to him on the morning of February 7 when he said he was going to the store. Her phone has since gone unanswered.
The family is very emotional and frantic to find him. His vehicle was found stripped, Gounden said.
She said they even searched morgues and hospitals.
Actress Jailoshini Naidoo, who starred alongside Maharaj in Three days to go, said he was very passionate about the arts.
He was always pleasant, kind, kind and eager to learn. It makes my heart sad to imagine or think about where and what could have happened.
Not knowing where or what he might be going through is devastating. I can only imagine what his family is going through. We can only pray for his safety and well-being, Naidoo said.
JJ Mathura, businesswoman, actress and former radio and television presenter describes Maharaj as a fun-loving person who always puts his friends and family first.
It is very worrying that he is not answering calls and messages. We met through our professional work. He’s one of those who never shared his problems, but your problems became his priority, she said.
Mathura wrote on Facebook: It was December 2019, I was feeling very depressed then Pranesh Maharaj called me. When he heard what I was feeling, he drove from Phoenix to uMhlanga at 1:30 am. We sat down for coffee and a chat when Pranesh and Vikash started a series of skits to lighten my mood.
Their alter egos Uncle Bala and Krish have taken over !! Pranesh is very dear to us, an excellent actor who in my opinion is very underestimated, a man with a heart of gold, always ready to share the nuances of his profession.
Sunday Tribune