Ricki Lake is engaged! Meet her fiance Ross Burningham





Sincere congratulations to Ricki Lake! The former talk show host and documentary maker just got engaged to boyfriend Ross Burningham and shared the news in a statement to TODAY. Ross and I literally pinch the fact that we met at this point in our lives. The two of us, newly empty nesters, feel like children again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come, she said. Lake, 52, too caught on Instagram to share the news with her followers, posting a selfie of her and Burningham together, smiling for the camera. It’s Ross, the “Hairspray” star wrote. It is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and am so grateful that I can love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter will certainly be a good chapter. A frequent subject of recent Lakes Instagram posts, Burningham is often pictured with her on the beach, with her dog, and spending time outdoors in Southern California. Burningham’s Instagram debut took place in December and it’s unclear exactly when the happy couple first started seeing each other. On Valentine’s Day, the producer of “The Business of Being Born” posted a sweet selfie on the beach with her boyfriend, simply captioning the happy pic with a heart emoji and the hashtag #HappyValentinesDay. Lake posted on Burningham earlier this month for her birthday too, saying that it brought her joy, peace and laughter. I’m pinching myself, I’m such a lucky girl, she wrote. Thank you for choosing me. It hasn’t always been this easy for Lake, who has endured tragedy and loss in her personal life. A day after posting on Burningham’s birthday, Lake posted a tribute to her late ex-husband Christian Evans, who battled bipolar disorder and committed suicide in 2017. The couple married from 2012 to 2015. Lake honored Evans in his post and said Christian Evans continues to to be my greatest teacher. forever grateful for the unconditional love we shared. Related Lake said the loss of Evans was a tragedy that I don’t think I would ever recover from, when she was interviewed on the “The Dan Wootton Interview” podcast in 2019, and also said that talking openly about Evans was important to her. It’s part of my story, she said. In her engagement announcement on Saturday, Lake mentioned her empty nest, referring to the two sons she has with her first husband Rob Sussman. They married from 1994 to 2004. Her sons, Milo Sebastian Sussman, 23, and Owen Tyler Sussman, 19, have also appeared on Lakes Instagram, and she posted a photo with the pair of them in December, captioned, My Sons. My joy. Grateful.







