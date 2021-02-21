Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to be seen next in horror comedy Bhediya which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Mark the third movie after Stree and Roohi in the horror comedy genre, fans are super excited to see Varun Dhawan expand his horizons. Announcing the film’s release date, the directors are excited about their upcoming business.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to let his fans know about the upcoming new announcement regarding his project. Marking a reunion of the Dilwale co-stars, this is Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s second on-screen collaboration. The duo will be directed by Amar Kaushik and Bhediya is scheduled for release on April 14, 2022. Sharing a teaser, Varun Dhawan is seen transforming into a werewolf in said video.

Take a look here.

Bhediya will also play Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles.

Also read: Varun Dhawan to Do No Commercials for Next Three Months While Filming Bhediya

Other pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.