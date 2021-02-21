What is HFPA? The 2021 Golden Globes group has no black members

So who belongs to the oft-mocked but incredibly powerful group that handouts the Golden Globes?

The current 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. hail from a wide variety of backgrounds, including seasoned film reporters for major publications like Silvia Bizio; a contributor to Italys La Repubblica; Rocio Ayuso, El Pas Spain correspondent; and others that sporadically contribute to more obscure overseas outlets.

Many of them work with outlets that I’ve never heard of, said a longtime publicist who until recently worked with a large studio but declined to be named because they didn’t. were not allowed to talk about their clients’ businesses. We give them incredible access. We are forced to do it because of who they are.

A spokesperson for the HFPA said the perception that many members are not serious journalists is outdated and unfair, adding that the organization has a robust admission and re-accreditation process and its members write for some of the world’s most trusted publications.

While many members keep a low profile, others are more colorful. The names and biographies of the members are not listed on the HFPA website, but according to documents reviewed by the Times, among the members of the group is Chinese-born actress Lisa Lu, who played the grandmother. in the 2018 hit movie Crazy Rich Asians; former beauty queen Margaret Gardiner, who in 1978 became the first South African to win the Miss Universe title; and Noel de Souza, of Indian descent, who, alongside his journalism work, played Mahatma Gandhi in an episode of Star Trek: Voyager, among other small roles in film and television.

A member, Czaderska-Hayek Road, is a wealthy socialite whose penchant for fur coats and jewelry has drawn comparisons to Joan Collins and who describes herself on her Facebook page as the Polish First Lady of Hollywood.

Another, Alexander Nevsky, is a Russian bodybuilder turned actor and filmmaker who has produced and starred in a number of low budget action films, including Maximum impact and Showdown in Manila. (I think I’m the only producer who can lift 100-pound dumbbells and the only bodybuilder who votes for @Globes and produces films, Nevsky posted on Twitter in 2018 with a video of himself working out in the gym.)

Meher Tatna, left, is a former chairman of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. With her, actors Kristen Bell, Alfre Woodard, Sharon Stone and Garrett Hedlund during a 2017 Golden Globe nomination in Beverly Hills. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

Geography is a somewhat fluid concept within the HFPA, with members representing a sometimes changing map of territories rather than just countries of origin.

For example, according to a list of active members in 2019, Meher Tatna, a former Indian president, represented Singapore, while Theo Kingma, another former Dutch president, at one point represented Australia and Cuba. as his country of origin.

The association includes three Americans, Brent Simon, Vera Anderson and Scott Orlin, who have represented China, Mexico and Germany respectively. Until his death last year at the age of 94, a fourth, Jack Tewksbury, also represented Argentina.

The HFPA spokesperson said the association does not regulate where members work or restrict their ability to earn a living.

Although the HFPA ranks include a number of people of color, there are no black members, a fact the group spokesperson says he is aware of and is committed to addressing.

The organization drew a lot of criticism for this year’s nominations list, which did not include any of these potential Oscar nominees for Best Black-led Film, including Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah and Ma Raineys. Black Bottom, among its finalists for the best group film award.

Asked about these criticisms, the group spokesperson said: We do not control the individual votes of our members, adding: We seek to build cultural understanding through film and television and recognize how the power of creative storytelling can educate people around the world on issues of race, representation and orientation.

Faced with a similar backlash in the wake of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the film academy has taken dramatic steps in recent years to diversify its own membership, delivering on its 2016 pledge to double the number of women and people of color in its ranks.

A significant portion of the membership is elderly. According to an antitrust lawsuit filed last year against the HFPA by Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, a 90-year-old member is deaf and legally blind. (The Flaas lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge in November, but an amended motion to the lawsuit is now pending.)

The HFPA embraces and is proud of its older members, who have contributed so much to the organization and to entertainment journalism over the years, the group spokesperson said.

Those who have interacted with the organization describe members falling asleep during screenings, cursing at each other at press conferences, and frequently engaging in personal feuds. Members themselves describe the group meetings as often controversial. Asked about the group’s notorious divide, the HFPA spokesperson said: In an organization made up of journalists, there are a number of strong opinions and heated discussions.

As the market for their journalism dried up, some HFPA members pursued outside interests and looked for other ways to supplement their income.

Finnish member Erkki Kanto, for example, leveraged his fascination with the ancient Chinese art of face reading, known as Mian Xiang, in two books on the subject and a DVD called Your Face Tells All.

Presented with giveaways from studios and celebrities, some have turned around and sold them online for extra cash, the former studio publicist said.

Others sometimes increased their income in a way that drew fire from their colleagues. In 2017, according to a report in the WrapBangladeshi member Munawar Hosain is said to have scalped his tickets to the Globes for $ 39,000 following an internal prick operation and was banned from receiving tickets to the event for the next two years. (In an email to The Times, Hosain denied any wrongdoing, claiming he gave the tickets to a friend of a friend who then attempted to sell them.)

Actor Oscar Isaac, left, arrives at the 2016 Golden Globes with Hollywood Foreign Press Assn member Munawar Hosain. (Alberto Rodriguez / NBC)

In the aftermath of the incident, according to an HFPA spokesperson, the group has taken steps to increase penalties for members selling tickets and regularly works with outside lawyers and private investigators to uncover any evidence of the sale. of tickets. But several sources say the practice of ticket scalping continues. A marketer told The Times that a member offered to sell them tickets to last year’s Globes for $ 10,000 as well as after-party tickets for $ 2,000.

Throughout its history, the HFPA has always maintained its small size. In October, the group admitted three new members, but the net gain was negligible as two members died in the same year.

The HFPA has long claimed that it keeps its members limited in order to manage its events and press conferences. However, in his 2014 memoir, former President Philip Berk admitted: Our territorial protectionism has indeed been taken to the extreme.

A spokesperson for HFPA said Berks’ views do not reflect those of the organization and that the group welcomes all new members who share the mission of bringing cultural understanding through film and television.

The rejected applicants and current members both claim that well-qualified foreign journalists have been fired from the group for fear that they will encroach on members’ professional territory.

Many members are not serious journalists, one member said. We admit people who are not real journalists because they pose no threat to anyone.

Former Hollywood Foreign Press Association. President Philip Berk, left, and actress Milla Jovovich attend a party in 2011 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

Foreign entertainment reporters who have attempted to join the HFPA, in some cases multiple times, described concerted efforts by existing members to block prospects who might compete with them, subjecting them, according to the Flaas lawsuit, to attacks by character assassination and a dirty smear campaign.[s]. HFPA has said Flaas’ claims are entirely false, while acknowledging that the group has occasionally taken disciplinary action for such behavior.

Spanish journalist Rosa Gamazo, who joined the Flaas trial, said she made several attempts to join the group in recent years.

There was that [member] we got along really well and she was trying to help me find a sponsor, Gamazo told The Times. The other members cautioned her: don’t talk to regular reporters. They are not of our species. You have to stick to the group.

While working as a Hollywood correspondent for the main French newspaper Le Monde in the 1990s, Claudine Mulard was dismissed from the organization three times, for no reason.

I was highly qualified and worked actively, Mulard said. At the time, I was the only foreign member of the Television Critics Assn. But it didn’t matter. After a while, I didn’t insist. I thought they were ridiculous.

I don’t understand why journalists outside the organization are treated as threats. Danish journalist Sara Gerlach Madsen

Two years ago British journalist Gillian Pringle and another foreign journalist sought to end the enormous competitive disadvantage faced by non-HFPA members by establishing another foreign press association open to all journalists. entertainment, according to his statement in the Flaas trial.

However, Pringle said he was told the HFPA would retaliate against any publicist who allowed us to interview talent and that no publicist would.

I don’t understand why journalists outside the organization are treated as threats, Danish journalist Sara Gerlach Madsen said, adding that she had not had a job since the start of the pandemic and was struggling to stay at home. Los Angeles as a single mother. Studios, publicists, everyone’s like, it’s like that.

Rejected twice by the HFPA, longtime Austrian entertainment journalist Evie Sullivan said in a statement to Flaas that she had been the victim of threats and assassination by a member of the group who had killed her. accused of trying to encroach on HFPA territory. Sullivan eventually quit journalism and embarked on a new career as a hypnotherapist.

Today, I’d rather have my toenails pulled than join the organization, Sullivan told The Times. But it is about justice and helping my former colleagues who had suffered from the actions of this group just like me.