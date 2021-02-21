WWE 2021 Elimination Chamber: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time & Match Card | Launderer report





0 out of 4 Credit: WWE.com The pay-per-view Elimination Chamber occupies an odd place in WWE programming. The event seems like a big deal because of the games of the same name, but as it gets closer to WrestleMania each year, it is often forgotten much faster than most events. Sunday’s show will feature two Elimination Chamber fights with male Superstars instead of one for men and one for women as we’ve seen in recent years. Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Title inside the Dangerous Structure, while Roman Reigns has a much easier task of facing whoever wins the SmackDown Room. We will also see matches for the US title, the Raw Women’s Championship and the women’s titles. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about the big Sunday show.

1 of 4 Location:Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Start time:6 p.m. ET (kick-off), 7 p.m. ET (main show) How to watch:WWE Network and some PPV providers

2 of 4 The hour-long kickoff will be available on most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube, and WWE Network. A few select cable and satellite providers still offer WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Elimination Chamber on WWE Network. Here is a list of devices that support the streaming service, according toWWE.com: Apple tv

Amazon Fire TV

Playstation 4

Year

Xbox One and S / X series

Android devices with the WWE app

IOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

3 of 4 Here is an overview of the map, according toWWE.com: Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Ortonvs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn

Asuka v TBD (Raw Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle (United States Championship)

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler v Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Roman Reigns vs SD Chamber Match Winner (Universal Championship)

4 out of 4 The Elimination Chamber is supposed to be one of WWE’s most dangerous and unpredictable matches, but that’s not what matches on this year’s show feel. Unless WWE does something outside of left field, McIntyre and Reigns will likely leave with their title intact, meaning The Miz will likely cash in his Money in the Bank contract and lose, and the winner of the SmackDown Chamber match will be. past. a just war to lose against a new reign. The other three matches on the map are slightly less predictable, but still seem to have obvious results based on recent storylines. The biggest and so-so is Raw’s women’s title fight. Since Lacey Evans is pregnant, WWE will need to name a new challenger for Asuka. Both Jax and Baszler are busy defending the women’s belts, which leaves the rest of Raw’s women’s roster. Charlotte Flair would be a safe choice, but it would be a lot more satisfying to see someone like Naomi, Nikki Cross or Mia Yim have the opportunity to shine. As always, the potential for the Sunday show to surprise us is still there. WWE has pulled off some shocking moments, and if they’re going to create some buzz for WrestleMania 37, we might see someone none of us expected to leave with a title around their waist.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos