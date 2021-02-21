Entertainment
Director Tim Story Brings Back The Slapstick With New “Tom & Jerry” Movie
Tim Story enjoyed an exciting career in music video making throughout the late 1990s when he made the leap to feature films. He marked with some success Barbershop and Taxi. It was less successful at the box office when it presented two Fantastic Four films on screen, then had more winners with Think Like a Man, Ride Along and their sequels. His formidable reboot of the Shaft series in 2019 was underrated, but by the time he was directing it, something very different came to him about a script and an offer to lead Oscar-winning cartoon rivals Tom and Jerry in a feature film that would merge animated. and live characters (including Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Pena), and place them all in the middle of contemporary Manhattan.
Story, a longtime fan of the Hanna-Barberas “Tom & Jerry” shorts, jumped at the chance. He spoke about the film in a Zoom conversation from his home in Los Angeles.
Q: You were a kid in the 1970s watching “Tom & Jerry” on TV. Who else were you watching at the time?
A: Oh, I’ve watched so many different cartoons. The Jetsons, the Flintstones, a bit of Super Friends, and everything from Kimba to Popeye. But I remember Tom and Jerry were on all the time, every afternoon when I got home from school. I never got sick of them; I was obsessed with them.
Q: When you were first asked to make this movie, with these iconic characters, were you at all nervous?
A: Of course. I had no doubts about it, but when you finally say I want to do this, you know a lot of people are going to have an opinion on how you bring it to life. But I felt comfortable in who these characters were to me. I felt I had so much love for them that I wouldn’t let the Hanna-Barbera world down.
Q: What were the first things you did to prepare for it?
A: I went back and watched some of the old classic cartoons. I even watched Charlie Chaplin a bit, because I was looking for inspiration that would allow me to figure out how to get a lot of humor and storytelling with characters who don’t speak.
Q: Part of the reason old shorts worked so well was the crazy sound effects that accompanied the wild action. I heard the real sounds of the cartoons in your movie?
A: Yeah! We used a lot of the original cartoon sounds. We’ve had screams from Toms in the archives, and we’ve found some of the real-life impacts of characters hitting each other. We sometimes put those sounds in the mix, but we also gave them a little more beef.
Q: This leads to the issue of violence in these cartoons. They were very violent, creatively, and your film is too. In these PC days, has that caused any problems with the studio?
A: No. I remember asking the folks at Warner Brothers if they had any concerns that we would take violence where we wanted to go. They said no; they said they do a tom and jerry cartoon. The question I am always asked is: have you mitigated the violence? I always say no. We tried to stick with what these characters would do.
Q: There is also a quick scene near the end, where two cartoon elephants are surprised. One says, OMG. The other says a slightly muffled WTF. How did you get that one from the censors?
A: (laughs) We went. As with all movies, we had to go through a rating board, and our movie kept passing the test. You put it on, and Warner Brothers doesn’t mean anything to you. Then you give it to the rating committee, and they don’t say anything. We just wanted to make sure we created something that appealed to all audiences, and found that whenever we could give it a nod, we went to great lengths to do it. But I hope we haven’t given moms and dads a reason to turn off the television.
Q: What do your own children think of the film?
A: They are 16, 14 and 9 years old. My elders don’t watch cartoons as much, but my 9 year old definitely is. I got to introduce Tom and Jerry to him two years ago when I first got this movie. He didn’t know who they were, so I sat him down and let him watch them, and he must have watched seven in a row. He saw the new movie in stages, and luckily he got the same thing I did when I was young.
Tom and Jerry opens in select theaters and premieres on HBO Max on February 26.
Ed Symkus can be reached at [email protected]
