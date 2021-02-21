Gina Carano says she was ‘bullied’ by Disney and Lucasfilm





Gina Carano has opened up about her dismissal from The Mandalorian and described how she was “bullied” by Disney and Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano opened up about her dismissal from the Disney + show The Mandalorianand the “bullying” behavior she faced from Disney and Lucasfilm. Speakingon TheBen ShapiroShow, Carano ended her recent layoff and explained how she felt targeted by both Disney and Lucasfilm. “I’ve been through so much. And I’ve seen so much now, clearly, like the bullying that has taken place,” Carano said. “I’ve seen it before. It’s not like, I mean, I’m not the only one bullied by this company. And I know I know it so deeply, that I could share. a story. And that would change things. in the media, but I can’t do that because it would sell a friend that I don’t really have the same views on, but I’m not going to sell someone for distract from me. “ RELATED: REPORT: Hasbro Cancels Cara Dune Figures When Gina Carano Wakes Up Shooting “Yeah, like the boxers headhunting. Sometimes they forget to go to the body. And I feel like Disney, or Lucasfilm, or whoever it is, maybe just some people in that business, I have. like you’ve been head kicked for last, I don’t know, how many months and you can feel it, ”Carano said. “I am not a hateful person. In fact, I do my best and have fought all my life not to be a hateful person,” Carano continued. “And I’m hot blooded. But it’s usually hot blood that deals with bullied people. And when I saw people being bullied, they were silenced and scared to speak up. , I’m not like – I don’t wanna talk., I wanna make art, you know, but I have a big problem with bullies. And I have a big problem with, you know, I don’t I have no problem with power, but I have a huge problem with the abuse of power. “ Carano went on to discuss his absence from Disney Investor Day, where originally a Cara Dune spinoff series would be announced. These plans were inevitably scrapped due to Carano’s controversial tweets suggesting electoral fraud in the 2020 presidential election, discouraging masks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and comparing attitudes towards conservatives to the with regard to the struggle of the victims of the Holocaust. Carano claims many of these tweets were taken out of context, believing they caused #FireGinaCarano to start trending on social media. The hashtag inevitably worked, and after refusing to use an apology written by Lucasfilm, Carano found out that she had been officially fired on social media. RELATED: UPDATE: The Mandalorian Will NOT Recast Cara Dune After Gina Carano Exits “There are billion dollar businesses raining down on me from all over the place and do I really need to say something?” You show it. You show people what you do. You show that you are not giving them a voice, you are showing that you are not going to listen, you are not going to see a person beyond what you have read in a very biased article, ”said Carano. “You show which bullies you are against with one voice. One. I’m so petrified of these billion dollar companies? Well, well. I hope so.” It was recently confirmed that Carano will partner with The Daily Wire, a conservative media company founded by Ben Shapiro, to write, produce, direct and star in his own film. Currently, details on the project are scarce. KEEP READING: Ted Cruz Calls Gina Carano Victim Of Cancellation Culture Source: Youtube How King of the Hill warned against white nationalism online









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos