Mouni Roy plays tug of war with a Liger

Bollywood actress Mouni Roys’ Instagram handle is a one-stop shop for the daily dose of entertainment. Whether it’s showing off her dance moves or making trendy videos, Mouni surely knows how to keep her fans hooked on her account.

Mouni Roy is an animal lover and her Instagram account is proof of that. However, Mounis’ recent video where she played tug of war with a liger stands out above the rest.

In the video, Mouni can be seen playing tug of war with a liger in a wildlife park in Dubai. As Mouni tried to pull the rope with all her might, she just couldn’t move the liger out of her place. On the other hand, the liger can be seen sitting calmly in one place just holding the rope with its mouth. We even hear Mouni say that she is trying with all her might but has failed miserably.

She captioned it, I swear I did !!!! The Liger and I at random @sb_belhasa #OhWhatADay!

Her friend Rakshanda Khan also commented on the video and wrote: You mean you couldn’t pull the liger ???? Okay, no more pull-ups in the gym.

Mouni surely enjoyed his stay in Dubai among the animals. She can also be seen feeding giraffes, birds and other animals at Dubais Fame Park.

Meanwhile, Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She was last seen playing a spy in the London Confidential web series.

(Written by Ananda Dasgupta)