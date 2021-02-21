Laura Wasser: Everything You Need To Know About Kim Kardashians’ Divorce Lawyer

This week, it became official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going their separate ways. Several reports indicate that Kardashian has filed for divorce from her husband, with whom she shares four children.

During the divorce process, Kardashian sought legal advice from one of Hollywood’s best: Laura Wasser. She is a tenacious lawyer who is famous for handling numerous high profile celebrity divorces, including that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. (She even has the nickname of This queen, referring to her talent for dissolving marriages.) But why is Wasser so in demand among the stars, exactly? Below, everything you need to know about her.

She comes from royalty.

Wasser, whose initials are aptly LAW attended the University of California, Berkeley and then Loyola Law School. She is the daughter of prominent Hollywood divorce lawyer Dennis Wasser, who has represented celebrities such as Mia Farrow and Steven Spielberg. The father-daughter duo works together in their law firm, Water, Cooperman & Mandles.

She has her own businesses.

Wasser is the founder and CEO of the online divorce platform It’s too easy, who guides clients through all aspects of the divorce process. She is also the host of the podcast Divorce sucks! With Laura Wasser. In 2013, she became an author, publishing her first book, It doesn’t have to be like this: how to get a divorce without destroying your family or ruining yourself. Thanks to these companies, Wasser wonmany prizes for his work, including the Harriett Buhai Center for Family LawsZephyr Ramsey Awardin 2008 andCentury City Chamber of Commerce Women of Excellence Awardin 2011.

She specializes in celebrity divorces.

To date, Wasser has represented many featured clients. She represented Jolie in her separation from Pitt; Johnny Depp in his tense divorce from Amber Heard; Jennifer Garner in her separation from Ben Affleck; Gwen Stefani in her separation from Gavin Rossdale; Britney Spears in her separation from Kevin Federline; Ryan Reynolds in his separation from Scarlett Johansson; Ashton Kutcher in his separation from Demi Moore; Christina Aguilera in her divorce from Jordan Bratman. The list is lengthened increasingly.

It’s not his first time working with the Kardashians, either.

Wasser represented Kim when she divorced Kris Humphries in 2011 (a marriage that lasted 72 days). She also reportedly portrayed Khlo and Kourtney Kardashian at one point.

Stars like his civilized approach to the divorce process.

Wasser apparently got into divorce law after going through his own divorce; it understands the ins and outs. As pointed out in a 2010 Vogue profile, she plays to win but aims to settle off the court whenever possible; She wants to make the process as painless as possible for her clients. If you’re about to get divorced and you’re a celebrity, think twice, Wasser said once. Do it in a really conscious way. Think about the lives you can affect. Think about the rest of your life and how you are going to have to interact with this person.

He’s one of the best-dressed lawyers in the game.

Wasser certainly dresses up the role of a lawyertoo from A-list. Her wardrobe is full of Alaa, Christian Louboutin and Prada. She and her sleek and elegant look even would have inspired Laura Dern’s role in Marriage story.