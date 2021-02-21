Anatomies of languages ​​explored at Chobi Mela Shunno





As the world celebrates International Mother Language Day, the special edition of Chobi Mela, in association with their cultural partner Colomboscope, offers a stimulating language intervention through “Anatomies of Tongues”. With central elements of voice, testimony and politics – a traveling excerpt from Colomboscope 2021, the project is based on the invocation of visual artist and poet Cecilia Vicua. The poem says, “Language is a migrant. Words move from language to language, from culture to culture, from mouth to mouth. Our bodies are migrants; cells and bacteria are also migrants. Even galaxies migrate. So what is this discourse against migrants? It can only be speaking against ourselves, against life itself. “ Commissioner Anushka Rajendran, through a congregation of testimonies, proposes the concept “Language is a migrant”. Artists Liz Fernando, Imaad Majeed, Palash Bhattacharjee and Hania Luthufi demonstrate the formation of linguistic hierarchies and the positioning of languages ​​through their individual projects. One Last Night: Chapter 1- The Story of Akhtar Syed Kamal by Liz Fernando German artist Liz Fernando, who finds her roots in conceptual research, weaves a tale from her own memories. She initiates from her years of training in Germany in connection with those of her parents, and also others who share experiences of the lasting impact of migration in its diversity. Through auditory recordings coupled with a few images, One Last Night in Sri Lanka, drifts into his parents’ first intimate relationship, the sense of belonging built by cohabiting, their first friend in a new land, sharing food, hoping “ “ optimism ” as well as a collective language code known in the midst of their arrival in a city still divided by the Cold War. Testimony of the missing Colombo-based poet and performance artist Imaad Majeed wonders how the literal and figurative language of these testimonies is shaped by the processes of bureaucracy. The project has its roots in investigations into cases of disappearances by the Sri Lankan state since the early 1990s that have affected Tamil and Sinhala communities on the island during the long civil war. Imaad Majeed approaches the project through conceptual poetry, uses found language, and processes the text in various ways, including the Markov Chain algorithm, to explore the presence of absence, the state’s machination of language and the erasure of bodily presence and testimony. Sukhun Colombo-based singer and music educator Hania Luthufi conceptualized “Sukhun”. The sound project questions the meaning of returning home, of returning to nothingness, emptiness, relief. His words dissolve in silence, in breathing, in heartbeat and again in silence. Audiences can listen to the audio component of their project here: https://chobimela.org/participants/colomboscope-2/?fbclid=IwAR24YfXa46xMBBSHKqvueRMrA3_BaGwlj5vgKI-ZGLn5uWHyRj-Wpz1ZmRE Link road Palash Bhattacharjee, artist based at Chottogram, presented his personal encounters with political and cultural history, through his spoken dialect. Through a film projected on three canals, Palash tells a tale within the limits of the language and the Karnaphuli river. He strives to envision near, far, marginal and unknown existences, drawing on memorized fragments and statements detached from the artist’s perspectives as a child. The film is articulated through his personal memories and spiritual attachments with the river and the dominant language in the marginal and coastal life of the border region with India and Myanmar. The juxtaposition of language and identities, “Link Road” is a boat trip across the river and sporadic memories of accepting “otherness” as what is in itself and not without.







