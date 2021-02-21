Crushed ‘Mandalorian’ star says Disney bullied her





Former “Mandalorian” Actress Gina Carano says she and other unnamed people have been “bullied” and “kicked out” by Disney over backlash to her controversial social media posts. In her first interview since the controversy began, Carano told conservative commentator Ben Shapiro that she had done no harm after lost his role in the Disney + series. “I was ready to be let go anytime, because I saw this happen to so many people,” Carano said of his role as “Mandalorian” on Sunday’s edition of “The Ben Shapiro Show”.“I saw the looks on their faces. I saw the bullying that takes place, and so when it started they point their guns at you, and you know it’s only a matter of time. . … They make it very evident with their employees coming for me, and so I was like, ‘I’m going to swing and I’m going to stay true to myself.’ ” USA TODAY has reached out to Disney, Lucasfilm and Carano for their comments. The Daily Wire, co-founded by Shapiro, announced earlier this month that Carano will team up with the news site to produce and star in an upcoming film. “This is just the start,” Carano wrote on Twitter at the time. “Welcome to the rebellion.” My body is still shaking, “she told Shaprio on Sunday.” It’s devastating, but the thought of it happening to someone else, especially someone who couldn’t handle this the way I can, no, they can’t do that. They can’t make people feel that way. … If I buckle up, it’ll make these companies, which have a history of lying, lie and do that to other people … and I’m not going to fall without a fight. “ On February 10, Carano received backlash online for sharing a series of inflammatory social media posts and memes mentioning Jeffrey Epstein and comparing conservatives in the United States to victims of the Holocaust. During her Sunday appearance on Shapiro’s podcast, Carano said she didn’t think the post was controversial and that the post was meant to bring people together. I’ve received every major post saying it compares Tories and Republicans to this and that’s not really what I was doing, “she says.” I have love for everyone, I’m not a hateful person. “Saturday Night Live” brought up the Caran controversy on its February 20 show: Cecily Strong played Carano on a talk show hosted byBritney Spears (Chloe Fineman)in which famous faces such as Texas Senator Ted Cruz and New York Governor Andrew Cuomomade publicly apologize. Carano de Strong lacked remorse: “Look, I never would have made that Nazi comparison if I had known everyone was going to be a Nazi about it,” she said. Contribution: Brian Truitt and Charles Trepany Ex-‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano teams up with Daily Wire‘They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them’ More ‘SNL’:Britney Spears confuses Ted Cruz for Cancun getaway amid Texas winter storm crisis

