In season showcasing diversity, ‘The Bachelor’ is controversial over raceExBulletin

The controversy has arisen again The single person.
For nearly 20 years, the franchise’s producers have produced romance stories at an almost breakneck pace about the series and its spinoffs, The bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. The franchise’s track record on diversity, however, has been particularly slow. In 2012, two black men who had auditioned for the show filed an unsuccessful class action lawsuit against her for racial discrimination. It took the franchise 15 years to announce a black star, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in 2017.
Fans and contestants were hoping that Matt James’ cast last year as the first black man to star in The single person would represent a change for the show. However, despite starting this season with the most diverse cast in franchise history, the series once again faces some criticism regarding the breed.
Earlier this month, photos emerged of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell wearing an antebellum-style plantation dress at an “Old-South” party in 2018. Other photos reportedly show her in Native American costume.
Kirckconnell issued excuses, saying “my ignorance was racist”, but the controversy was further heightened when host Chris Harrison sat down with Lindsay for an interview with Additional. During the interview, Harrison condemned the “police awake” and defended Kirkconnell.
“These girls dressed and went to a party and had a great time; they were 18. Now are you okay? I don’t know, Rachael, tell me,” Harrison said. His remarks were condemned by many former candidates. He has since apologized and ad that he will temporarily move away from the show.
For Brandy Monk-Payton, a media and black cultural studies specialist at Fordham University, the show’s most recent controversy is anything but surprising.
“The franchise has been criticized for diversity, equity and inclusion for at least a decade,” she told Michel Martin in an interview on All things Considered.
According to Monk-Payton who has previously written about Lindsay’s role as the first Black Bachelorette the franchise’s diversity problem is linked to a reluctance to make substantial changes to production.
“I think the right to vote in general courts is becoming more diverse. It is doing everything it can to promote itself as being more inclusive and fair. They hire consultants, for example, but they don’t fundamentally engage in some sort of long-standing change in front of and behind the camera, ”she said.
Asked about diversity on The single person in 2011, series creator Mike Fleiss mentionned in an interview with Weekly entertainment that people of color just didn’t audition for the show.
“We have really tried, but sometimes we feel guilty about tokenism. Oh, we have to wedge the African American chicks in there! We always want to choose ethnic diversity, it’s just that for some reason they don’t show up. I wish they would, ”Fleiss said.
Monk-Payton argues that the franchise’s penchant for drama helps lay the groundwork for continued controversy.
“I also think there’s a bit of a feeling that there will be some controversial characters and that these cast members will speak out or have a demeanor that will be on camera. And you can get a kick out of it. “As you can get, you know, kind of a dramatic scene. You can get a reveal or exposure that’s very lucrative for the whole franchise in terms of audience attention,” she said.
On whether the show exploits stereotypes, Monk-Payton believes that The BachelorThe traditional purpose of engagement inhibits its ability to challenge negative attitudes or opinions.
“I want to put it in the context of a reality show. It tries to claim certain forms of authenticity and truth that other fiction shows don’t. And so I think he tried to criticize various stereotypical ideas around Black femininity, femininity, and masculinity. But when placed within this very conventional, traditional, hetero-normative idea of marriage, it becomes incredibly difficult to break out of these frameworks that are really restrictive. ”she said.
Monk-Payton, like many fans of color, has watched the show for years, despite not seeing herself portrayed in its content. But she knows why she will continue to listen.
“I mean, as a black woman who sees herself as part of The single person A fandom of the nation, I’ve actually always had an ambivalent relationship with frankness and its overwhelming whiteness. I have never been told about his portrayal of romance. And not only that, but also which becomes an object of desire. And there is still something, however artificial, about the kind of fantasy of being fictionalized in a spectacular way that is appealing and hard too. “
