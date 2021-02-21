Rubina Dilaik initially admitted that she came on the Bigg Boss 4 show to give her marriage to Abhinav Shukla a chance. From an outstanding performance during the tasks to make us all cry with her heartbreaking confession of the truth of her marriage, Rubina Dilaik has made her way into our hearts from day one. From her journey as a serious contender for the perfect wife, Rubina Dilaik has come a long way since the first episode.
Towards the end of the show, when Abhinav Shukla returned to celebrate Valentine’s Day with her, he offered to marry her once more and the actress was clearly elated. After completing her four-month-plus trip around the house, Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 14, and the actress was overwhelmed with emotions. Walking away with the trophy and a hefty prize, Rubina Dilaik surely deserved to win the show.
Congratulations, Rubina Dilaik!
