Martha Stewart Dead: ‘Daisy Kenyon’, ‘In a Lonely Place’ actress was 98





9:52 am PST 02/21/2021



by



Mike Barnes



She has also sang with large groups and performed on stage as Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls”.

Martha Stewart, the actress and singer best known for her supportive tricks against Joan Crawford in Daisy kenyon and alongside Humphrey Bogart in In a secluded place, is dead. She was 98 years old. Stewart died Wednesday, his daughter Colleen Shelley reported on Twitter. “The original Martha Stewart passed away yesterday,” she wrote. “She had a new role to play in a movie with all of her heavenly friends. She left peacefully surrounded by her family and her cat.” In the original Broadway musicals, Stewart appeared in 1946-47 inavenue du Parc, written by George S. Kaufman and Nunnally Johnson, and replaced Vivian Blaine as Miss Adelaide in Guys and dolls. When Frank Loesser’s production hit London’s West End in 1953, she performed there. Stewart played a friend of Crawford’s artist character in Otto Preminger Daisy kenyon (1947) and in Nicholas Ray’s In a secluded place (1950), she played the awesome Girl in the Hat that Bogart’s stray screenwriter is believed to have murdered. Born October 7, 1922 in Bardwell, Kentucky, Martha Ruth Haworth and her family moved to Brooklyn when she was young, and she graduated from New Utrecht High School in 1939. She has sung on NBC radio programs and with conductors Glenn Miller, Harry James and Claude Thornhill, and an engagement at the famous Stork Club in Manhattan brought her to the attention of a Hollywood talent scout. At Fox, Stewart made her big screen debut opposite Blaine in the musical Doll face (1945) she performed a brave duet with Perry Como in one which went on to star alongside Richard Crane in Johnny comes home (1946) and with June Haver in I wonder who is kissing her now (1947). She also appeared in Are you with? (1948) facing Donald O’Connor, in Aaron Slick from Punkin Crick(1952) with Alan Young and Dinah Shore, in Condemned (1950) alongside Glenn Ford and Broderick Crawford and with Bobby Vinton in Surf party (1964), his last credit. Stewart’s first husband was Joe E. Lewis, and in the singer-comedian’s biopic, The Joker is wild(1957), with Frank Sinatra, Mitzi Gaynor portrayed her, she was also married to actors George O’Hanlon (the voice of George Jetson in cartoons) and David Shelley. His son, blues rock guitarist David Shelley Jr., died of cancer in 2015.







