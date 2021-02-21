The screening room | “Nomadland”, a noble document | Film-television

Throughout the 1930s, photographer Dorothea Lange tirelessly recounted the plight of the victims of the Great Depression, her black and white images telling the stories of millions of Americans suffering to the masses.

It would be impossible to calculate the degree of empathy his work created, capturing in great detail the tracks that those who were suddenly homeless and often hungry had to face on a daily basis.

The power of his work has not diminished, continuing to speak for the excluded, not just here but around the world.

Chloe Zhaos Nomadland tries to do the same, sometimes managing to move us, while often keeping the audience at bay.

Frances McDormand is Fern, a strong and determined woman who, through a series of unfortunate circumstances, finds herself traveling from city to city while living in a van.

She makes the distinction that I am not homeless, I am simply homeless. It is not the same thing, when his life situation is mentioned, revealing either a feeling of denial of his situation, or a degree of acceptance.

She has reduced her belongings to the essentials, tidying them neatly and efficiently in her vehicle, cooking on a hot plate, moving on the road when she has to, looking for seasonal work or odd jobs wherever she needs it. can.

During her travels, Fern discovers that she is far from alone, meeting various nomadic communities along the way.

They gather in RV parks to commune with one another, help their brothers who are in need, instilling a sense of brotherhood in which help and help is given and received without judgment or guilt.

The fraternity that she finds within these groups helps to rekindle a feeling of hope in her and in us, their boundless generosity, the sincerity for her and the others, the primordial well-being above the singular concerns.

The heart of the film lies in the scenes Fern shares with those in these groups, with Zhao adopting a documentary style to create a sense of immediacy that is at times heartbreaking, made even more so by the fact that many McDormands interact with throughout. of these are non-actors, the people who live the life the actress enters.

It is during these moments that Zhao reaches the sense of pathos that she strives for because no artifice is involved, just genuine experiences, concern and hope expressed with a sincerity that cannot be rigged.

As Fern travels the roads of the country, his path intersects again and again with that of Dave (David Strathairn).

A wanderer similar to herself, he is able to offer a sense of stability that he lacks.

However, she finds that it is a proposition that she cannot accept, her nomadic existence having permanently affected her, she gets used to being constantly on the move but also tired of the permanence of such stability.

Of course, there is a nobility in Nomadland, but Zhaos’ film seems overwhelmed by it.

Although it took place 10 years ago, it is a document for our troubled times, a document which conscientiously records the words and experiences of those who have found themselves homeless.

And yet, there is something about the film that lacks engagement, a distance that Zhao only occasionally crosses.

Yes it is a done job it must be seen and because of its subject matter it has a proven track record and will continue to be a favorite among review groups and the awards organization.

If all of this succeeds in drawing attention to those in pain like Fern, so much the better. I just wish he had a little more heart.