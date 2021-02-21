Here are 3 Netflix series to frenzy if you loved Firefly Lane





Did you love Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in “Firefly Lane”? Here’s what to do next. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

As of this writing, there was no official word of a second season for the beloved Netflix.

NFLX

drama Firefly lane. However, there is a lot of speculation circulating on the Internet. With such a big cliffhanger at the end and the popularity of the shows, her fans will most likely have another season to see what divided Tully and Kate. Writing and filming ten new episodes will take some time, so what can viewers binge on while they wait? Here are three series, two available to stream now, and one slated to premiere this week, that tick all the boxes. Each focuses on the tested bonds between female best friends and in one case, a very unique mother-daughter relationship. Never underestimate the power of love and while there is a lot of romance to these girls, it’s the way these women hold each other that really stands out. Brooke Elliott, Joanna Garcia Swisher and Heather Headley in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ on Netflix. Photo by Eliza Morse for Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias (One season, 10 episodes) Like Firefly lane, this series is about the friendship of a lifetime and how you can go through absolutely anything with your best friends by your side. In this case, the story revolves around Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue as they lift each other up through some of life’s toughest challenges. Follow the three as they juggle romance, family drama and career challenges in the small southern town of Serenity. The series is based on the Sweet Magnolias Sherryl Woods book series and it worked so well that Netflix renewed it for a second season and fans can’t wait for it. What will happen next with Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen (Christina Applegate) in ‘Dead to Me’ on … [+] Netflix? Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Dead to me (Two seasons, 20 episodes) True friends know where the bodies are buried because, well, they’re right next to you all the way, dirty and grueling. Again, this is the story of two best friends and nothing, not even murder, can destroy that link. Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forever linked by death, each killing the others. One thing is certain, as the stakes rise, this pair remains united. By the end of the second season, the two seem to be on their way to a somewhat peaceful life and even, perhaps, a fun getaway. Anyone who watches this show knows that nothing will ever be easy for these two. This series is synonymous with surprise and pleasure. There are certainly a lot of twists and turns but at its heart it’s a story about the friendship between two women who know all the dark parts of each other and stay true throughout. Fans are extremely impatient for the 10-episode third season, which is set to be the last. Diesel La Torraca, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry in upcoming ‘Ginny & Georgia’ series on … [+] Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Ginny and Georgia (One season, 10 episodes): This mother-daughter coming-of-age drama series premieres February 24 and it’s well worth it! This one is purely fun and entertaining. The viewer will join a young mother and her two children as they embark on a new adventure. Ginny Miller (newcomer Antonia Gentry) is an anguished and awkward 15-year-old who struggles with her dynamic 30-year-old mother, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), whom she feels is no match for. Against her insecure teenager, Georgia is an irresistible force of nature who grew up on the move. She aspires to give her family what she lacked in her childhood: a normal life. But is it really possible for someone like her? She desperately wants to put down roots in New England but soon learns that life in this scenic location cannot protect her from its dark and sordid past. This series was led by an all-female creative team with Senior Designer / Executive Producer Sarah Lampert, Senior Showrunner / Executive Producer Debra J. Fisher (Alias, criminal minds) and director / executive producer Anya Adams (GLOW, Black-ish).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos