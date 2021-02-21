Wikipedia archiving project partners with art institutions in Minneapolis – The Minnesota Daily





Four local museums have collaborated with Black Lunch Table to create and edit Wikipedia pages for black artists.

For years, people have questioned the reliability of Wikipedia because anyone can submit entries to the site. For Black Lunch Table, that’s exactly the point. Black Lunch Table recently partnered with four arts institutions in Minneapolis for a Wikipedia edition, a volunteer event focused on writing Wikipedia biographies for black artists across the country, during the first weekend in February. The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia), the Walker Art Center, the Weisman Art Museum, and the Minnesota Museum of American Art all collaborated on this event. Black Lunch Table (BLT) is a nationwide history archiving project focused on creating and documenting dialogue within the Black community as well as valuing the works and stories of black artists. BLT organizers educate and guide volunteers through the process of becoming Wikipedia editors and how to create and edit content on the site. The event was held virtually and opened on Friday February 5 with an artist speech from BLT co-founders Jina Valentine and Heather Hart. They discussed their experiences as active artists as well as the objectives of the project, followed by a question period. Founded in 2005, the organization centers much of its work on the monthly editions of Wikipedia. The majority of these editions are organized by arts institutions and social activist groups across the country. In years past, BLT would send a representative to help organize these events, although due to COVID-19, all edits took place on Zoom.

The edition began on February 6 and focused on artists who have been featured or included in the collections of the four museums. A list of black artists who have exhibited works or who have been in residence in institutions was provided to participants to create and edit the Wikipedia pages. The event, which lasted just over three hours, resulted in a new article, 34 articles edited and 2,570 words added to Wikipedia. Mia, the official host of the event, has hosted her own editions for the past six years, although this year is her first partnership with BLT. Anniessa Antar, Activation Specialist at Mia, said events like these are just the beginning in the process of addressing issues of under-representation in museums and cultural institutions. The kind of first step is just to talk about the historical and contemporary marginalization and under-representation of black artists, women artists. [and] Black female artists, Antar said. And so, these Wiki editions are sort of striking at least by exposing the kind of inequity in representation in museums. Diane Mullin, senior curator at the Weisman Art Museum, echoed these thoughts. She said this edition helped shine a light on some of the missing generations of black artists within the Weisman collection. We are correcting this by identifying and stating: It is a priority to fill this maintained gap in our U.S. collections, Mullin said. Wikipedia director for Black Lunch Table, Eliza Myrie, champions the importance of fighting for archival equality and providing others with the skills to empower black voices on a site that is, by the vast majority, edited by white men. We are a site for producing discursive space for people living the story to be in charge and recording it for themselves, Myrie said. It’s a project that helps us say: these are people who are essential to culture, and they should be here.

