Sri Rao’s Passions – Mom’s Chicken Curry, Bollywood and Madhuri Dixit

Meet Sri Rao, his passion is Indian and Bollywood cuisine

How would you like to watch blockbusters in hindi and eat indian food all day? This seems to be the delightful lifestyle of the Indo-American filmmaker and writer Sri Rao is blessed with! This Philadelphia native took two things that everyone loves about Indian food and Bollywood movies – and enjoyed them.

Rao, like many first-generation Indo-Americans, is the child of immigrants but instead of becoming a doctor or an engineer (like his father), he each has a foothold in Bollywood and Hollywood, as a screenwriter and director. He has sold over a dozen pilots to various TV networks including Red White & Bollywood (with Priyanka Chopra), Courtesan (with director Shekhar Kapur), SOB (with Kelly Ripa), Bollywood Spy (with Ryan Seacrest) and I Am Not Myself These Days (with Darren Star). Rao produced the New York and Badmash Company films for Yash Raj Films, and also wrote the Bollywood film Baar Baar Dekho.

Hhe is the author of Bollywood cuisine, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a sumptuous coffee table book on iconic Bollywood films to match his Indian home cooking recipes. As he writes, Indian cuisine is like bold, colorful and over the top Indian movies.

In these times of pandemic, Rao has transformed the kitchen of his New York apartment into a live theater and has attracted audiences through virtual media on two continents. He stars in this one-man show Bollywood Kitchen, directed by Arpita Mukherjee of Hypokrit Theater Co., and commissioned by Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, until March 7.

This show is the natural result of the interactive lectures he used to give on his book tour, combining them with visits to museums and culinary receptions or by organizing dinners in restaurants with dancers from Bollywood and dance tutorials. From the virtual world we live in, because of the pandemic, came the idea of ​​turning this into a theatrical experience, he told me in an interview. The concept was to do something right from my home in Manhattan to other people’s homes and give them the opportunity to cook with me, while we showcased the play. It’s not a cooking class, it’s not a cooking show – it’s actually a play, but it’s a play that involves food and music.

IIndeed, Bollywood Kitchen is a hybrid interaction that simply cannot be categorized as it involves Bollywood songs and dance clips as well as people cooking live from Raos recipes on Zoom, ingredients, spices and more. recipes that were sent to them by mail.

MENU:

Bollywood Popcorn

Mumbai Mule

Sri’s Signature Chicken Curry (Vegan Substitution: Chana Masala)

Raita and rice

Chai Affogato chocolate

The response from the audience has been really great because I think people are looking for something different to do on a Friday or Saturday night, he said. We’ve all been stuck in our homes for almost a year now and we’re just looking for something different to do with our families, an experience to share. It’s a way to organize a dinner and meet new people sharing the same experience!

growing as a child of immigrants, he has both Indian cinema and Indian food in his DNA. For me, like most first-generation Indo-Americans, food and movies are our primary connection to a homeland we’ve never known, he writes. Indian culture is defined by both its calming spirituality and its joie de vivre. Nowhere is this more evident than in the earthy spices of an Indian meal or the kitsch and colorful musical numbers of a Bollywood film.

HHis parents came to Mechanicsburg, a suburb of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from India in 1985, bringing with them a culinary and cinematic tradition. I fell in love with Bollywood movies and American television at a very young age, it was my escape, my toy, really, he recalls. He started writing at a very young age and that’s all he wanted to do.

The Next Big Thing on His Plate is a drama series for Netflix starring the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Rao is the creator and showrunner of this series produced by Karan Johar. Rao can’t tell us too much right now, but The Actress is a suspenseful family drama, a serial role he created specifically for the iconic Madhuri Dixit. They had started filming before the pandemic but had to evacuate in March. Filming resumed in November and Rao participates remotely. The actress is due out at the end of the year, so Madhuri Dixit fans have a lot to look forward to.

Meanwhile, fans of Bollywood and Indian food can feast on watching the Bollywood Kitchen play which features delicious dance clips from some of the hottest Bollywood movies as well as recipes from Rao who has his own take on popular house dishes. .

A self-taught chef (and taught by mum) he told me, for a very long time Indian food in restaurants was first and foremost just a special type, but now the second generation of Indo-Americans is starting to found restaurants, and they create food that is more like the food I ate growing up, that is more like Native American food. So, this is food that’s a little bit Indian, a little global, and that’s what I find really exciting, because I think that’s ultimately going to be the future of Indian food in America.

So in Bollywood cuisine you will not only discover the history of Bollywood films, but also recipes from Sri Raos’ repertoire. Along with goodies on Devdas, you also get keema, rajma, and naan chip recipes. With Gangs of Wasseypur, you get recipes from Bollyburgers, Sweet Potato Fries, and Mango Lassi and the menu with The Lunchbox is Tiffin Egg Curry, Upma, and Mixed Vegetable Kura. The recipes are quite mouth-watering and for Bollywood fans there is also Bollywood masala popcorn.

He says: When I come home, my mother does not allow me to cook. Like most Indian mothers, she just wants to feed her family and doesn’t leave anyone in the kitchen with her.

The core values ​​of home food and Bollywood have seen Sri Rao, who is gay, go through tough times as well. As he recalls in his book, it was stressful bringing his boyfriend Jason home to meet his traditional family for the first time, but their mutual love for Indian cuisine led the way. A few years later, we got married on a rooftop in Manhattan, surrounded by our two families, after which we celebrated with an Indian-meets-Americana menu and danced the night away to Bollywood music, once again demonstrating that food and movies are the focus. of every Indian family.

Yes, Indian cuisine and Indian cinema continue to be the strength of the Indian diaspora!

