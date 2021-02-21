SNL under fire after actor joked that Israel only vaccinates Jews

Israeli officials and several major American Jewish groups on Sunday accused Saturday Night Live of spreading anti-Semitic tropes after one of its actors joked in a newspaper article that Israel only vaccinated its Jewish citizens.

“Israel reports that it has vaccinated half of its population, and I guess it’s half Jewish,” Weekend Update co-host Michael Che told an audience with a laugh.

On Sunday, more than 4.3 million Israelis received their first dose of the vaccine, and nearly 3 million received the second, out of a population of 9 million.

Receive The Times of Israel daily edition via email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free

Israel has offered vaccinations to all of its citizens, Jews and Arabs, in addition to Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem. But critics criticized the Jewish state for failing to immunize the estimated five million Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Everything is fun and fun until you start promoting anti-Semitic myths, @NBCSNL. Any Israeli citizen, Jewish and Arab, Muslim, Christian, of any religion or of any denomination, can be vaccinated; 2/3 of Arab citizens of Israel over 60 have already been. Apologize.pic.twitter.com/EMA9pK1kC0 – Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 21, 2021

The American Jewish Committee began circulating a petition on Sunday asking SNL to apologize for the joke.

The Saturday Night Lives joke is not only false, it is a dangerous and modern take on a classic anti-Semitic trope that has inspired the mass murder of countless Jews over the centuries, according to the petition, claiming the joke was referring to the ancient defamation for which the Jews are responsible. for plagues. The document will be delivered to NBC, which broadcasts SNL.

Israel’s Consul General in New York Israel Nitzan tweeted to SNL, writing: “Spreading anti-Semitic lies and disinformation is already a problem. Fanning the flames just for laughs isn’t just wrong, it’s irresponsible. Israel has made the vaccine available to all of its population fairly, regardless of gender, race or religion. “

Ellie Cohanim, who served as the United States’ deputy special envoy to combat anti-Semitism in the Trump administration, tweeted: “Under the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority is responsible for all needs in health and social welfare. Contact SNL and NBC and demand that they apologize for their modern blood defamation against Jews.

On the other end of the spectrum, the anti-occupation group IfNotNow appeared to defend Che. “The familiar cycle begins,” the group wrote. “1) The media calls on the Israeli government to structural inequalities between Jews and Palestinians. 2) The Israel-Can-Do-No-Wrong crowd calls the criticism anti-Semitic. 3) Demand an apology for refocusing the conversation on words, not the ongoing denial of Palestinian rights.

Last night, the SNL falsely accused Israel of only vaccinating its Jewish citizens.@NBCSNLThe “joke” is a modern take on a classic anti-Semitic trope that inspired the mass murder of Jews. Sign the AJC petition urging @NBC to retract and apologize.https://t.co/FwzhhdtOlv – American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) February 21, 2021

Critics of Israel’s vaccination policy cite the Fourth Geneva Convention, which states that an occupying power is required to provide vaccines to inhabitants of territories under its control.

Israel rejects the claim that it occupies the West Bank, claiming that the territories it has ruled since 1967 are contested rather than occupied. He also notes that he has withdrawn from Gaza, while maintaining a blockade on the territory. As such, Jerusalem has never accepted the applicability of this statute of international law to the territories.

Israel also maintains that it is not responsible for inoculating Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. The government refers to the Oslo accords of 1995, which stipulate that the Palestinian Authority is responsible for Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza, while the two sides must work together to fight epidemics.

In recent days, Israel has transferred several thousand doses to Ramallah for the PA to vaccinate medical personnel, and on Friday the PA announced that Israel had agreed to vaccinate 100,000 Palestinians employed in Israel.

Israel has also temporarily delayed the transfer of vaccines supplied by Russia to Gaza, which is subject to an Israeli blockade intended to prevent the flow of weapons to the terror group Hamas, ruling the enclave.