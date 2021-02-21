Entertainment
Is Margot Robbie related to one of these Hollywood look-alikes?
Margot Robbie has one of the most distinct appearances in Hollywood right now. With striking blue eyes, a strong jawline, and other crisp features, it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever mistake her for anyone else in show business right now … or would you?
Turns out Robbie has more of a compelling doppelganger in Hollywood, leading many to assume that she must be related to at least one of them.
For starters, we’re going to dispel one idea up front: No, Robbie isn’t related to any of the lookalikes in this article, and she isn’t known to be related to anyone else in Hollywood. At least not closely related as far as the public record is concerned. Born in Australia’s Gold Coast hinterland and raised by a farmer and physiotherapist, Robbie had a rural upbringing far from any showbiz tie.
That said, wow, she really looks a lot like Jamie Pressley, yeah?
It turns out that with similar eye color, hair color, and facial features, people start to think you’re related in some way. Go figure it out.
Hailing from North Carolina (about as far from the Gold Coast as possible), Pressly gained mainstream recognition for My Name is Earl, an NBC comedy series where she played Joy, the title character’s ex-wife. . She was a series regular throughout her four-season run, from 2005 to 2009. Throughout her career, she also played movie roles in Not another teen movie, A haunted house 2, and DOA: dead or alive.
Remaining in the television business, she recently had a recurring role in the CBS hit comedy, Mom, as divorced alcoholic socialite, Jill Kendall. She’s been a series regular since her third season.
What about Emma Mackey? Or Samara Weaving?
No, still not related to Margot Robbie, but it’s easy to see where people are coming from. The resemblance is a little more distant with the Franco-British actor Emma Mackey, but you see it a little. There is a vague similarity in the broad face shape between the two which gives one a distinct sense of déjà vu.
Of course, the similarity is probably more noticeable when she has her hair dyed blonde for her breakout role of Maeve Wiley on Netflix. Sex education. One of the main characters in the show, Maeve helps goofy Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) run a clinic that gives sex education advice to their high school classmates.
While we’re on the topic, maybe don’t bring up her resemblance to Robbie in a conversation with her. She doesn’t like it, for The independent.
Things start to get scary when you consider Robbie’s resemblance to Samara Weaving. I mean, you see this picture, right? Sometimes it’s all in the eyes, and the actors seem to have almost exactly the same striking blues. Plus, they’re both Australians. If they’re not at least far away, it must be something in the water.
Weaving has been a rising star lately, with notable roles in films like Mayhem, ready or not, and Bill and Ted face the music. The latter was one of his most important roles to date, playing the daughter of Alex Winters’ Bill S. Preston.
While she doesn’t see Robbie as a Christmas dinner party, she does have a notable connection to Hollywood. As you can guess from her last name, she is the niece of Hugo Weaving, the veteran actor best known as Agent Smith in The matrix and Elrond in The Lord of the Rings.
