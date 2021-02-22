Entertainment
Slipknots Corey Taylor admits he hates “brand new rock for the most part
Corey Taylor delivered his take on the state of rock music, taking some sneaky hits on artists who currently dominate the genre.
The Slipknot frontman recently sat onCutter’s Rockcastpodcast, in an appearance that saw him voice his grievances over the new crop of rock acts that have come to the fore in recent years.
I hate brand new rock for the most part, ”Taylor admitted. I watch some of these bands that sound like that or sound like that or look like the other guy, and it’s just, like, well, they obviously listened to two albums that came out in a minute.
Taylor has continued to direct his anger towards groups that are appropriating music from a bygone era and positioning it as something new. While he didn’t name any names, we’re assuming this dig is directed at the much-maligned Led Zeppelin cosplayers Greta Van Fleet.
But the ones that really frustrate me are the ones they take something that’s been around forever and then rework it and re-label it even though it’s completely derivative. You know the band they’re ripping off, they’re not even trying to tear up a bunch of bands; they’re snatching a group.
He continued, but the younger generation takes them and says: This is our blah blah blah, because they are tired of the old people telling them the music that came before them was better. And I don’t know who’s right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be cheering everything on.
This is far from the first time a rock mainstay has taken umbrage with Greta Van Fleet, earlier this month Steven Wilson said that while “Greta Van Fleet is better than the new wave of rock has to offer, you know he’s dead. “
Taylor continued to laugh at himself admitting that I’m just as bad. I’m the worst foggy old guy who shakes his cane. And I hate everything. I hate brand new rock for the most part.
Before criticizing “the artists who failed in a genre and decided to get into rock”. One review we assume is reserved for Machine Gun Kelly.
“I think he knows who he is,” Taylor continued. “But this is another story. I am the worst. And I hate everything. And people are used to that with me, though.
In other news, Corey Taylor recently revealed toKerrang!that there is something “massive” in Slipknot’s work.
“Slipknot is booked for a tour of America at the end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven’t heard anything yet that it’s different, ”he shared. “And we talk to (promoter) Live Nation every week. We are up to date on all the different restrictions, not just in the states, but federally. We obviously keep an eye on everything and go from there.
Other than that, right now there is some stuff in the works that I can’t talk about, but it’s huge. I can say this: you will probably hear about it in the next month, let’s put it that way.
