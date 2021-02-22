In this photo, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda partied with Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan at a party hosted by acclaimed Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his Mumbai residence last night . Puri Jagannadh, Charmee and Karan Johar, producers of Vijay’s ongoing pan-Indian film Liger, are also seen posing for the photos.

Since Arjun Reddy’s massive success, Vijay Deverakonda has been a name to consider in Bollywood. He often parties with the biggest Bollywood stars and is also in talks with some big Bollywood filmmakers for his next Hindi projects.

