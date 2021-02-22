SEAL actor Justin Melnick is recovering from helicopter crash





The Wrap Croods 2 hits number 1 again 13 weeks after release, hits $ 50 million at US box office Thirteen weeks after its original release, Universal / DreamWorks The Croods: A New Age is once again No.1 at the pandemic box office, grossing $ 1.7 million this weekend on 1,913 screens, pushing its national gross total over $ 50 million. Combined with an international total of $ 103.1 million, the worldwide film total now stands at $ 154 million, not including premium video-on-demand viewer sales after the film was released on digital platforms in December thanks to Universals’ theatrical showcase agreement with AMC and Cinemark. . Universal has not released PVOD sales figures on the film, but claims Croods 2 became the studios’ second-highest re-release digital title behind only Trolls World Tour, which opened at the start of the season. pandemic on PVOD. Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures released the critically acclaimed Oscar favorite Nomadland, both in theaters and streaming on Hulu. Searchlight isn’t reporting box office numbers for the movie Chloe Zhao, but industry estimates say the movie grossed $ 500,000 across 1,200 screens after airing for two weeks on IMAX and in premium formats. That would place the film alongside Focus Features Land for seventh place on the weekend charts. Also Read: Can Late-Coming Oscar Contestants Still Break Through – With Voters and the Public? A film’s weird day and date format is just another example of how the pandemic has forced Hollywood to rethink the way they release movies. As reported on WrapPRO, independent and specialty films can no longer count on releasing the traditional four-screen platform in New York City and Los Angeles to kick off a theatrical race for prize contenders as both cities have traditional theaters closed for almost a year. They also can’t rely on the traditional buzz that comes from the Golden Globes and Oscar nominations announcements in January, as the pandemic has significantly delayed the awards season schedule. Films like Nomadland, Judas and the Dark Messiah and USA vs. Billie Holiday will instead try to use their hybrid theatrical / home releases in February to generate interest that will hopefully peak when the Oscars take place in February. April, with the success of the films being determined more by subscriptions to streaming services and PVOD sales than by still hampered box office revenue. Also Read: Why Making ‘Nomadland’ Left Chloe Zhao ‘Emotionally Drained’ Judas And The Black Messiah, The Black Panther Party Drama Is One Of Three Warner Bros. Movies sitting behind Croods 2. The Little Things is second this weekend, posting $ 1.2 million in its fourth weekend for a total of $ 11.7 million. Judas is third with $ 905,000 gross in his second weekend for a total of $ 3.35 million over 10 days. Wonder Woman 1984 is fourth with $ 805,000 and a national total of $ 42.7 million. All three films have been released day and date in theaters and on HBO Max, although WW84 is currently only available digitally on PVOD, as Warner Bros. is temporarily releasing its 2021 HBO Max releases 30 days after theatrical release. While Comscore reports that only 38% of US theaters are currently open, the number of box offices is booming in China thanks to a strong containment of COVID-19 and a slew of new titles hitting theaters, including Detective Chinatown 3. The lukewarm reception from the three-pin bowling crowd caused its second weekend numbers to plummet after earning a record $ 398 million on opening weekend, but its overall box office revenue for the Lunar New Year period heading into this weekend hit $ 1.2 billion, the highest on record for the holidays. By comparison, that’s about 10% of the $ 12.4 billion that was reported to the global box office crippled by the pandemic in 2020. While the United States is unlikely to even see its box office start to recover before the second half of the year and maybe not before fall China is set to make 2021 its best year to date at the box office. Read the Original Story Croods 2 hits number 1 again 13 weeks after release and hits $ 50 million at TheWrap’s U.S. box office

