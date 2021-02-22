Four fantastic fans rally around Jessica Alba as Sue Storm





Following a rumor that Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four cast Jennifer Lawrence as Sue Storm, fans have joined the cast of Jessica Alba.

After fans heard the rumor that Jennifer Lawrencestrengthportray Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe Fantastic Four film, fans rallied around Jessica Alba’s performance in the 21st Century Fox franchise as Sue Storm. Almost 24 hours after Lawrence’s possible casting was reported, “Jessica Alba” followed a trend on Twitter. Fans have been asking the actor for another chance to portray the role in the MCU, comparing it to how Chris Evans’ Human Torch paved the way for his role as Cap. RELATED: How Chris Evans Landed The Human Torch Role In Fantastic Four At the time of the casting of Evans at Fox The Fantastic Four movies, “when the superhero thing was just starting to take off,” the actor had yet to land a blockbuster role. His portrayal of Johnny Storm / Human Torch garnered him a then cult fan base, which was a crucial step towards his casting as Captain America in the MCU. Alba fans on Twitter asked him for a similar chance, posting posts like that from user @myaOWNbusiness, who wrote, “Listen. If Chris Evans was able to change her name to MCU, so can Jessica Alba. . “ Other Alba fans have posted messages of support for her performance, such as user @Danromanova, who wrote: “Jessica Alba was perfect as Sue Storm”. Or posts like user @civiiswar, who wrote, “Jessica Alba was so good as Sue Storm in Fantastic 4”, and received over 11,000 likes on Twitter. RELATED: WandaVision May Hide The Fantastic Four’s MCU Origin Actor Jessica Alba portrayed Sue Storm in Both 2005The Fantastic Fourand its direct sequel from 2007Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Until Disney acquired Fox in 2019, all rights to the Fantastic Four characters belonged to Fox. The Disney acquisition allowed Marvel Studios to create new stories for the first time using these Marvel Comic characters. On Disney Investor Day 2020, Marvel Studios President and Creative Director Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel’s First Family will be arriving in their own MCU feature at a later date. The film will be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts.The team first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1961 The fantastic four # 1 and spawned several animated TV shows, video games, and movies. Since Disney’s announcement, several stars have expressed interest in playing one of the four tracks, includingPrinciple‘sJohn David Washington who said he would be interested in portraying Mr. Fantastic in Watts’The Fantastic Four. However, as of this writing, there are no official casting announcements or release dates for Marvel Studios’The Fantastic Four movie. KEEP READING: Fantastic Four Headed to MCU with Spider-Man Director Source: Twitter Star Wars: Jedi Master Agen Kolar’s lightsaber contained a ghoulish memory

