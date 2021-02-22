The relationship between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasins became one of Bigg Boss 14’s most talked about topics. While Aly Goni entered the series to support Jasmin Bhasin, the actress was delighted to have realized her feelings for him in the series. The couple have become the most coveted in the series.

Bigg Boss 14 Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Give Romantic Performance Overflowing With Chemistry

The final episode included several performances from the contestants, but the most anticipated was that of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Playing on Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic number Zero, simple Naam Tu Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni left viewers mesmerized. The performance oozed chemistry and passed us all out.

The final decision on the names of the winners has yet to be announced, and viewers are anxiously awaiting the decision.

