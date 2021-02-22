Entertainment
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association “vowed to remedy” the lack of black members; Under review for questionable payments to members
It’s no secret that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is a very controversial entity in the film and television industry. Some celebrate them, others think it’s a joke. No matter what you think, the elusive organization which includes eighty members of the international press ranging from the unknown to the unknown, maintains its power as we are one week away from the HFPA’s 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. , one of the most prominent awards ceremony in the industry.
The HFPA’s choices for nominees this year have always been questionable as they seem insanely out of touch with the Hollywood times and the cultural landscape as a whole. This year’s nominees may have been the last straw, as there were glaring omissions that caused more uproar than usual – mostly with critically acclaimed series and films like I can destroy you and Da 5 bloods.
Related story
Season Notes: Gifts for Trial Of The Chicago 7 ‘&’ Nomadland ‘; The mystery of the missing 78 Oscar contenders
The Los Angeles Times dug deep into the inner workings of HFPA without a, But of them articles, and found that even its own members question the actions of the organization.
Regarding the lack of black members, all the HFPA had to say was that they knew about it and were “determined to tackle”. It should be noted that the Academy of Television and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as the many guilds, have blatantly addressed the lack of diversity in Hollywood. It may be slow, but it is there.
Regarding criticism of the lack of black-led projects on their list of nominations, a spokesperson for HFPA told the LA Times: “We do not control the individual votes of our members… we seek to build cultural understanding through film and television and recognize how the power of creative storytelling can educate people around the world on issues of race, representation and orientation. “
In November, a lawsuit against journalist Kjersti Flaa was filed against the HFPA. She was refused membership in the organization and accused the HFPA of having a “culture of corruption”. She even went on to say that the HFPA operated as a cartel with many ethical conflicts hidden behind a “code of silence”.
The LA Times have done their due diligence and have spoken with. over 50 people including publicists, leaders and current and former members and it did not help the reputation of the HFPA. this includes findings that the HFPA has issued substantial payments to its own members that are questionable and may conflict with Internal Revenue Service guidelines. According to LA Times, HFPA members raised nearly $ 2 million in payments for committees and other duties in the fiscal year ending June 2020. This is double the level of three years ago.
One of the members told the LA Times: “It’s a great idea to take the money from NBC and donate it to good causes like tuition and movie restoration… but there is now a spirit to milk the organization and take the money. . It’s scandalous.
A representative of the HFPA replied: “None of these allegations have ever been proven in court or in an investigation, [and they] just repeat the old tropes on the HFPA and reflect the unconscious biases against the diverse membership of the HFPA.
The organization also said, “Our compensation decisions are based on an assessment of compensation practices by similar nonprofits and on market rates for those services.” They added that their compensation was “approved by a professional non-profit compensation consultant and outside lawyer, if applicable.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]