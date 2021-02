Disha Patani stands alongside Tiger Shroff as he gets injured on a soccer field. See the pictures

Actor Tiger Shroff was injured during a charity celebrity soccer game in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiger’s girlfriend, actor Disha Patani, was seen next to him. Tiger was playing with actors Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Ayan Shetty and others. Disha was also seen watching the game from afar. However, Tiger was later seen lying on a stretcher with a doctor treating his injured leg. Disha was seen next to him, talking to him. Fortunately, Tiger only suffered a minor injury. He was able to walk alone later. Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani. Tiger with Disha during the match. Tiger Shroff takes care of his leg. Disha Patani during the football game. There are rumors that Tiger and Disha have been dating for years, but none have confirmed the relationship so far. The two have also been on several vacations together, never sharing photos on social media. They have been rumored to be together since their debut music video, Befikra, was released in 2016, and have once again worked together in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 2, which won over 150 crore at the box office. Tiger and Disha regularly fight on social media. She recently posted a video of herself dancing to her single Casanova and he shared her YouTube video on her Instagram Stories. Tiger has a number of films in the works, including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and the Rambo remake. Disha, meanwhile, has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain Returns in her kitty. Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Final Live Updates: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli in the top 5, who wins? Tiger was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan. The film was the biggest release of 2019. Of the big box office success, Tiger had said: It’s such a huge team effort from AD to the whole team, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir , at Sid, at YRF, everyone worked really hard and I think I’m very happy, especially for the team for what they achieved. Thank you to all of our supporters, to all of the Hrithik fans, to all of my fans, to all of the fans of the action genre and commercial cinema. Related stories

