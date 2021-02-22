10 Hollywood actors who are also screenwriters

There is a special breed of actor who turn out to be much more talented than the average movie star.

It seems like it takes a little more than talent and luck to be successful in Hollywood these days. We’ve seen many up-and-coming and hard-working actors and actresses venture into acting schools, talent shows, and playing in small business roles to fill their CVs.

However, there is a special breed of actor who prove to be much more talented than the average movie star. In addition to their acting skills, these movie stars are also screenwriters and are even known to direct movies. Becoming a successful screenwriter is a rare feat, because translating your vision for a movie into written words and actions is no easy task. Of breaking Bad From star Bryan Cranston to James Franco, here are the ten Hollywood stars you might not know are screenwriters too.

ten Shia Labeouf

Via Wikimedia

Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf took his personal childhood trauma and made it the award-winning screenplay for his 2019 film, Honey boy . As Variety noted, the actor wrote 50 pages of his courageously candid confession and sent it to director and longtime collaborator Alma Har’el.

Hollywood Film Awards bestowed on LaBeouf the Hollywood Breakthrough Writer Award for Honey boy. At the awards ceremony, Robert Downey Jr. presented LaBeouf with the award congratulating him saying it was “easily the best and bravest movie I have seen him for years. “

9 Bryan cranston

Via Getty

breaking Badstar, Bryan Cranston is perhaps most recognized for his time with Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) on the popular AMC series, but the actor is also a fantastic writer and director.

He has several director credits to his name, including three episodes of breaking Bad, Seven of Fox Malcolm in the middle, and one of Office. Cranston is also a screenwriter, however, and has written episodes of Sneaky Pete and The dangerous book for boys, in addition to the 1999 feature drama, Last chance.

8 Ben affleck

Via Wikimedia

Golden Globe and Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck took his career to the next level when he ventured into directing for Gone Baby Gone in 2007. While screenwriting isn’t exactly what he’s best known for, the actor has some impressive titles on his resume, includingGoodwill hunting (which he wrote alongside Matt Damon) and the screenplay for The last duel, an upcoming medieval-themed film coming in October 2021.

7 Sylvester stallone

Via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Thanks to his versatility, Sylvester Stallone’s career spans several generations. While he’s certainly best known for being Rocky and Rambo, he might not be as well-known that Stallone actually wrote the screenplay for these movie series. In addition to Rocky and Rambo, Stallone is also the screenwriter of The Expendables trilogy.

6 Angelina Jolie

Via Gage Skidmore / Flicker

Prior to becoming the star we know today, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie actually received formal theater and screenwriting training at New York University. As the actress told Vogue, even after her Golden Globe Award win in 19997, Jolie used to take evening classes in college. Jolie wrote, directed and starred in the 2015 film, By the sea and co-wrote the screenplay for They killed my father first.

5 Justin theroux

Via Getty

Justin Theroux is an actor who offers more than he looks. Theroux has been instrumental in the writing process of some popular films. His impressive career in screenwriting spans from Thunder in the tropics and Iron man 2 at Rock of ages andZoolander 2. He recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special for his work with the ABC special Live in front of a studio audience.

4 Billy bob thornton

Via Wikimedia

Although he is best known for playing in ’90s hits like Armageddon and A simple plan, that was Billy Bob Thornton’s screenplay for Sling blade this has earned him international fame. He wrote, directed and starred in the award winning film.

However, Thornton’s only true love will always be acting. “When I first started writing scripts, I never really thought about being a writer. I wrote short stories when I was a teenager, but I always wanted to be an actor”He told BOMB Magazine.

3 James Franco

Via Wikimedia

James Franco is another Hollywood star who has added screenwriting to his name. The 42-year-old actor doesn’t hold back from sharing his experiences and knowledge with many, having previously taught a college-level film course at New York University and organized an online scriptwriting course on Skillshare. Franco has 25 scriptwriting / creator credits to his name!

2 Lena dunham

Via Getty

Did Lena Dunham star in HBO Girls? Yes. Did she receive Emmy nominations for the series? Yes. Did she also write the series? And yes. According to his IMDb page, Dunham also contributed to the writing Tiny furniture, Camping, and many other projects. The outspoken celebrity also wrote a serial novel titled Verified aliens, which focuses on living amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

1 George clooney

Via Getty

A Versatile Artist Who Does It All, George Clooney’s work in screenplays written for Suburbicon, The men of monuments, and The ideas of March. In addition, the former IS the actor has produced a plethora of films and documentaries throughout his long career, including Syriana and ArgoNow the proud father of two is producing the film adaptation of the heroic book Red Platoon.

