WandaVision’s Infinity Stones Power Color Theory Explained

Warning: Spoilers for WandaVision in front of.

In an interesting (and probably unintentional) parallel, the color signatures of magical users and people adjacent to magick in WandaVisionroughly align with the colors of the Infinity Stones, with similar powers. When the series began, Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch, was the only magical user, and Vision also had powers. But as the series progressed, their perfect sitcom suburb of Westview started to become populated by all kinds of super powerful individuals, and each one brings a signature color with them when they wield their powers.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The first three phases of the MCU are considered the “Infinity Saga” and deal with the overall story of Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and wipe out half of life in the universe. Each Infinity Stone had its own color and signature power. The Space Stone is Blue, the Reality Stone is red, the Power Stone is purple, the Time Stone is green, the Spirit Stone is yellow, and the Soul Stone is orange. Each was incredibly powerful on its own, so powerful, in fact, that the mere act of touching it was fatal to most creatures in the universe, except the most powerful beings. However, the stones and the glove itself were conspicuously destroyed in Avengers: Endgame when Tony Stark stole the Infinity Gauntlet and reversed Thanos’ snap destruction.

Related: WandaVision Ads Are Infinity Stones: The Fan Theory Explained

Yet the Infinity Stones were incredibly powerful creations, forged from the Big Bang itself. Assuming the MCU did not choose to completely erase basic concepts of physics, the First Law of Thermodynamics, aka the Law of Conservation of Energy, states that energy cannot be created or destroyed. , but only transformed or transferred from one form to another. with Stark canceling Thanos’ manifestation of half the universe’s destruction, it’s hard to imagine the Infinity Stone just vanishing. All that power and potential must go somewhere. While the signature colors of each motorized adult WandaVision is almost certainly a stylistic choice by production design, it’s always interesting to see how the adult characters in the Disney + series line up with an Infinity Stone counterpart in a fairly small parallel.

Scarlet Witch – Reality Stone (Red Powers)

Throughout the MCU, Wanda’s magic as Scarlet Witch manifested in shades of red. Of course, that’s his signature color in the comics and the hue of his aptly named superhero nickname. But that’s exactly why it was always fascinating and a little weird that she got her powers from the Yellow Mind Stone in the MCU. It initially made sense given her backstory and live-action origin story, but it didn’t match her traditional powers in the comics.

With the arrival of WandaVision, however, Wanda has finally become her true reality-distorting Scarlet Witch Powers. To put it bluntly, she acts a lot more like the Reality Stone than the Reality Stone itself has worked in the MCU so far, with its first appearance in Thor: The Dark World but appearing in no way to modify reality. With Wanda’s formidable ability to change and transform reality, she has almost become something akin to a manifestation of the Reality Stone itself.

Vision – Mind Stone (yellow powers)

Vision easily draws the most direct parallel between an Infinity Stone and its powers. The Mind Stone currently on Vision’s forehead may have given Scarlet Witch her powers, but it has given Vision real life, it is the stone embedded in her head that gives her power and makes her aware and free. arbitrator. As a result, her powers manifest in a golden hue, which makes perfect sense given the source of her energy.

Related: Infinity War: How Powerful Sight Would Be With Mind Stone Removal

However, something interesting happened to Vision in WandaVision beyond him being dead and then resurrected. In the MCU movies to date, Vision’s powers have been shown to be based more on science and physics, with the ability to shoot a powerful energy beam from the Mind Stone in its head and change its structure. molecular in order to gradually pass through the solid. objects. In WandaVision, her powers work a lot more like magic, and they’re all mind-based, just like Scarlet Witch was. He still has the power to fly, but apart from that, whenever he uses his power in WandaVision, he was in his characteristic shade of yellow and dealt directly with affecting people’s minds, bringing them out of the fog of magical mind control, or overpowering them again. In that sense, he seems to become an extension of the Mind Stone that propels him.

Agnes / Agatha Harkness – Power Stone (Purple Powers)

In some ways Agnes, who turned out to be the ancient witch Agatha Harkness WandaVision episode 7, has a connection with the Infinity Stones which seems to be simply symbolic on the surface. She is, after all, the one in control of Westview and therefore it is she who holds all the power. The purple of his magic at work is thus symbolically aligned with the idea of ​​the Power Stone.

However, Agatha has also proven to be a manifesting power quite directly. Episode 7 revealed that Westview was a nexus, a source of great power in the Marvel comics, which may be why Wanda’s powers suddenly increased significantly exponentially. The episode also showed Agatha pulling straight out of it, with the purple tendrils of her magical roots sinking into the link and seeming to pull force straight from the magical center and that made her powerful, indeed. Numerous times, Wanda has defended herself to Vision, explaining that while she can control a lot, she is by no means strong enough to control every person in town. Agatha, in the end, is. It’s a display of raw magical power that’s unprecedented in the MCU, and Agatha pulling the power from the nexus has turned it into something almost like a magical energy battery, or a manifestation of the raw potential of the Power Stone. .

Monica Rambeau – Space Stone (Blue Powers)

At first glance, Monica Rambeau does not seem particularly magical in her origins. It was earlier confirmed that, instead, passing through Scarlet Witch’s Hex Barrier began to rewrite her DNA. But in a way, Monica as a superhero is a Scarlet Witch creation, if only second-hand. It was Wanda’s spell that started mutating Monica, so you could argue that Monica Rambeau’s powers are adjacent to magic. It is also interesting that the Hexagon was not formed from pure manifested magic, but from something identified as containing microwave cosmic background radiation.

Related: Monica’s Powers Explained: Could She Beat Scarlet Witch?

As such, it makes sense that Monica’s powers run parallel to the Space Stone. While she doesn’t manifest an internal power signature, Episode 7 nonetheless revealed that her eyes turn a brilliant shade of blue when she uses her new energy-based powers. Monica is now essentially a living representation of a different meaning of “space,” not of space as in distance, but of space as in outer space. She has strong ties to astrophysics and aeronautical work with SWORD and, indeed, has had a connection to space since being a girl having a history with Carol Danvers. She dresses up in a spacesuit and drives a SWORD space rover through the Hex Barrier in an attempt that ultimately rewrites her DNA and gives her powers for good. These powers were caused by cosmic radiation and manifest in a similar way. Everything about Monica Rambea makes her a space child, and therefore the perfect avatar of the space stone.

This leaves only two energies of the Infinite Stone unexplained.

Doctor Strange -Time Stone (green powers)

If one accepts the idea that some characters in the MCU have turned into manifestations of the destroyed Infinity Stones, or, perhaps more accurately, the new containers for this power, that means two more stones have yet to be relocated: The Soul Stone and the Time Stone. It’s fair to believe that the Time Stone will find itself once again with Doctor Strange, whose powers are vast and therefore manifest physically in several ways. Yet the good doctor’s magical powers have often been the same shade of green as the Time Stone he wore around his neck, especially if he used it to tap into time-based magic. Its regular magic “shield” may be a golden yellow color, but anything related to time magic is always marked in emerald green.

Mephisto – Soul Stone (Orange Powers)

The re-emergence of the Soul Stone is a bit more difficult to predict, as no characters currently in the MCU has an obvious connection to him or to soul-based powers or magical abilities. However, Mephisto has been referenced throughout WandaVision, maybe even as the ultimate MCU Phase 4 villain, and all hisraison d’etre It is the harvest and the enslavement of human souls. Of the Infinity Stones shown so far in the MCU, the Soul Stone has been the least explored. Thanos acquired it but immediately added it to the Infinity Gauntlet; it was the only stone that did not have a separate demonstration of its power or exactly how it could be used. Yet his energy probably still floats over there in the cosmic ether; it’s only a matter of time before he reappears in a new form. Mephisto, as a hell-dimension-based demon whose fiery powers have been portrayed in the comics hundreds of times as orange flames, would be a perfectly suited vessel for the Soul Stone. That it happens in WandaVision or an upcoming MCU Phase 4 movie or TV show remains to be seen, and, again, it’s highly likely that the colors are just a stylistic choice on the part of the art department. Still, it’s fascinating that such a strong parallel can be drawn between the characters positioned as some of the most powerful in the MCU at the moment, if not moving forward, and the Infinity Stones.

More: Where Did The Twins Go? Mephisto comic book links explained

Agnes’s House bug explained: how he teases WandaVision’s villainous plan



