Cedar Point details plans for 2021

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA21) – After a 2020 ravaged by a pandemic, Cedar Point Amusement Park has announced plans to offer a full season and a celebration of its 150th anniversary postponed this year.

The popular family destination, located just west of Cleveland, will aim to resume most of its normal entertainment activities while enforcing health and safety protocols for customers and employees.

Here’s what Cedar Point plans to offer in 2021:

Border festival

Frontier Festival, celebrating hope, health and harvest, kicks off the season on opening day, Friday, May 14. Frontier Town will transform into a Wild West hootenanny, bursting with live music, interactive games for adults and children, party decor, street performers and a menu of mouthwatering food and drink.

Frontier Festival will continue its partnership with Prayers of Maria, a local organization whose mission is to celebrate hope, raise awareness and fund research to end childhood cancer. Its symbol of hope, the sunflower, which blooms annually at Marias Field of Hope in Avon, Ohio, and more recently at a second location, Marias Field of Hope at Cedar Point, located next to the Express Hotel in Sandusky, will be at the heart of this year’s festival.

A wide selection of unique items from local artisans and craftspeople will be available, as well as themed photo spots to capture family moments. Prayers From Maria products and personalized sunflower products featuring PEANUTS characters will be available for purchase throughout the event and the proceeds will benefit the organization.

This year’s Frontier Festivals menu revolves around a stockpile of cherries collected during the harvest, and the townspeople made it their mission to use that bounty to create sweet and savory dishes and drinks for celebrating this year. Over 20 cherry-inspired food tastings will be available, and adults can quench their thirst by sampling over 100 craft breweries, seltzer, ciders and custom cocktails around Frontier Town.

The Frontier Festival takes place on weekends, from May 14 to 16 and from May 21 to 23, then every day from May 28 to June 13.

Snake River Expedition

Parents, kids, grandparents and thrill seekers can join the mission to smuggle valuable goods around Adventure Island on the new Snake River Expedition boat trip on the river. Riders will be immersed in a journey that will allow them to perform secret tasks, encounter surprises along the way and avoid danger at every turn. Snake River Expedition tours are led by a cast of living characters with animated scenes and special effects to enhance the experience. Guests will also see nods at Cedar Points attractions, such as the Western Cruise boat rides and Paddlewheel Excursions.

The Snake River Expedition is slated to open on May 29 and will run through Labor Day, September 6.

150e Birthday party

The heart of summer will heat up with the pursuit of Cedar Points 150e Birthday party. The centerpiece will be the Celebrate 150 Spectacular Parade and Night Party, with larger-than-life floats (some over two stories high) that depict moments from the park’s rich history, talented dancers, acrobats and performers. , an energetic soundtrack and a grand finale like no other.

Special commemorative items will also be available during the celebration, including limited edition buttons, collectible pins, 150e birthday logo items, books and more.

New food options are set to emerge, most notably CP Juice Co., with unique fruit-shaped cups that are a nod to the same products served in the park years ago. The Taste of the Point Food Tour will also be offered, allowing patrons to sample some of the park’s most famous dishes, including new favorites from Cedar Point.

The 150e The anniversary celebration will take place daily from June 26 to August 15.

Ticket of a lifetime

This summer, guests will have their last chance to win a Cedar Point of a Lifetime Ticket, an exclusive ticket that grants each winner (along with three guests) free entry to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Water Park for the rest of his life.

Guests will have the chance to win one each day by scanning their mobile device at the Courtoisy Corps guest information kiosks throughout the park. Each day, guests who register will have five chances to win the Ticket of a Lifetime. They will also have the chance to be one of 150 daily winners to receive an upgrade to the CP 150 VIP Club, giving them access to two exclusive VIP areas, multiple single-use Fast Lane passes, VIP parade viewing and at the night party and Suite. The chance to win a ticket of a lifetime each day will be available in the park during the 150e anniversary, from June 26 to August 15.

Cedar Point Nights

The summer season culminates with Cedar Point Nights, the nighttime celebration of parks at where it all began, Cedar Point Beach. The annual festival will feature a new dining experience in the dark, interactive beach games, campfires, light-up games and backdrops, shows and the electric nighttime atmosphere of the best rides and roller coasters on the planet.

Cedar Point Nights takes place while the park is in operation from August 6 to Labor Day, September 6.

Other regional theme parks plan to operate as follows:

ISLAND OF KINGS – Officials say they will open to the general public on Saturday, May 15, although Gold and Platinum season pass holders will have access a weekend earlier. Last year’s season passes will be honored for 2021 to the Cincinnati area destination.

INDIANA BEACH – Monticello Amusement Park adds two new rides for 2021 – a scrambler-style ride common to theme parks around the world and a triple loop roller coaster. Subscriptions are on sale now. A countdown on the park’s website says opening day is May 22.

HOLIDAY WORLD – The Santa-based park is still finalizing its schedule, but has started hiring to fill its seasonal positions. Subscriptions are on sale for the 75th year of operation of the park. 2020 season passes that have not been used will carry over to the upcoming season.