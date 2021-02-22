Host Salman Khan will be seen killing during Bigg Boss 14’s grand finale with his moves. Although the actor has been associated with the reality show for a long time, he made sure to entertain his fans throughout. As the journey of another season of Bigg Boss comes to an end tonight, the episode is sure to be full of fun.
With Nora Fatehi being one of the show’s special celebrities, she will be seen giving a steamy performance on her famous songs and will have it too. Bharat co-star Salman Khan to dance with her. Seeing a completely fun side of Salman Khan, the actor will be seen taking the song’s famous hook step Garmi with Nora Fatehi. The actor will obviously give a fun twist to his little performance.
The show will end with one of the 5 candidates leaving with the winners’ trophy.
