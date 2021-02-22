Entertainment
10 possible actors to replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune
Star Wars’The Mandalorian is one of the most popular properties that Disney currently produces and has quickly become one of the top rated of allStar wars movies or television series. One of the highlights of the series is the cast representing the now-beloved characters, along with the introduction of guest stars in each episode. Cara Dune, a rebel Alliance shock soldier turned mercenary, teams up with Din Djarin to aid him in his quest. Gina Carano, an actress known for her roles in theFast furious franchise anddead Pool, played the character for two seasons, before being fired for controversial statements on his social media profiles.
Rather than completely writing the character for the show, there are several capable actors who could effortlessly jump into the role and portray the character as it has already been established, from personality to physicality.
ten Michelle rodriguez
Michelle Rodriguez is no stranger to a huge franchise, being a main character in theFast furious movies – even having key scenes with Carano herself in the past. Rodriguez also brings together stunt skills and acting skills to take Cara Dune to new heights as a character.
She’s made a career out of playing tough, serious characters for decades and has the dramatic talent to back her up, as seen in movies likeWidows.
9 Stephanie Beatriz
A talented actress both live and animated, Stephanie Beatriz stars as fan favorite RosaBrooklyn Nine-Nine. He could bring light comedy to the role, relieving Cara Dune’s tough exterior, while also bringing Rosa’s signature to the rebellion fans adore.
Beatriz knows how to play with an ensemble cast, and withBrooklyn Nine-Nine comes to an end soon, she could slip into a great new role. She also removes the necessary intimidation factor for Dune.
8 Krysten Ritter
Krysten Ritter wowed viewers as Jane inbreaking Bad, a minor character who caused ripples throughout the series. She became a household name for Marvel fans when she was cast for Netflix.Jessica jonesIt is not known if she will ever return in this role.
Ritter has experience with serious drama and offbeat comedy and could bring an emotional intensity to Cara Dune that may have been lacking before.
7 Gwendoline Christie
Game of thrones Star Christie gave a stunning performance as Brienne of Tarth on the series, a role containing intense physical labor as well as emotional weight throughout her time on the series. But Christie has also been inStar wars, portraying Captain Phasma in episodes 7 and 8 respectively.
However, the role was minor and her face wasn’t even fully shown, so the possibility of her playing a completely different character isn’t completely out of the question, and she’s already quite familiar with wearing heavy armor. .
6 Carla Gugino
An actor who has nailed him for decades, Carla Gugino has experimented with many different genres, from comics to sci-fi.Sin City,family adventure inChild spies, or the dramatic horror inThe Haunting of Hill House, she has worked with established filmmakers and actors from all over.
Fans could easily see Cara Dune’s armor and weapons and own the screen in a great battle sequence. She may not have played this type of character in the past, but she’s versatile enough to be successful.
5 Adrianne palicki
Already a seasoned TV actor in series likeAgents of SHIELDandL’Orville,Palicki would fit right in with Disney’s big budget TVs. What makes her a great choice for Cara Dune is her role as a stage thief inJohn wick like a killer assassin trying to take down the title character.
Adrianne Palicki has all the right expressions and all the deadly wits needed to intimidate the character.
4 Megan Fox
Transformers and Jennifer’s bodyActor Megan Fox is set to take on a new lead role, and Cara Dune is one character Fox could surely step in and make her own. On the one hand, she has a good experience of the game alongside CGI bots.
Megan Foxcan also brings Cara Dune the dark, serious tone the character needs to remain a tough and resilient fighter. She also proved her excellent comedic timing in supporting roles inIt’s 40 andNew girl.
3 Malin Akerman
In 2009Guardians, Malin Akerman brought the character of Silk Specter II to life with spectacular action sequences and uplifting drama. It showed that she could handle the physical demands of this kind of character.
She’s been hilarious in roles inChildren’s hospital andSpirit of adventure, and Cara Dune as a character would fit perfectly into her roster of great roles. She could bring warmth to the performance while remaining tough and vigilant.
2 Rhea seehorn
One of the best actors in television today, Seehorn is vastly underratedYou better call Saul like Kim Wexler, a character portrayed with intelligence and intimidation, but also vulnerability and sadness.
His range as an actor goes beyond what’s already been done with Cara Dune, and Seehorn could evolve the character to include some of the best actors in the entire series. She would also like to join herBCS co-star Giancarlo Esposito in sci-fi action fun.
1 Julia fox
Julia Fox had her first feature film role inUncut gems, opposite Adam Sandler in one of the best thrillers in recent memory. To have such a terrific movie and performance as his introduction to viewers says enough about his talent.
Jumping into Cara Dune’s boots could launch her career to the heights it deserves. Starring a promising actor in a major franchise is what propels you the most to stardom, and this role could give Fox just that.
NEXT: The Mandalorian: 10 Questions Cara Dune Fans Need Answers To
