MOON KNIGHT actor Ethan Hawke reveals why he agreed to star in Marvel series





Last month, we learned that Ethan Hawke had signed on to play the villain in Marvel’s Moon knight, and the actor has now explained what he likes about the upcoming Disney + series. Hawke has tended to shy away from large-scale blockbuster-type projects during his career, and in fact has ripped superhero movies to some extent in the past, therefore, fans were a bit surprised when her casting was announced. During an interview with The Ringer, Hawke revealed that the opportunity to work with Oscar Isaac was one of the main reasons he accepted the role. “A big part of that is Oscar for me, to be honest with you,” the actor said when asked why he chose Moon Knight after playing multiple comic book roles in the past. “I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I love what he does with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I came to New York, who I admired. Oscars younger than me, and I love the way he is, and I love the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people you love the way they think. , no?! Hawke also praised director Mohamed Diab, whom he describes as “a serious artist”. Ethan Hawke and Oscar Isaac on a TV show together? @ ChrisRyan77 and @andygreenwald couldn’t be more excited for it. : https://t.co/OnZBbBh9YX pic.twitter.com/iF6SPp5HVB The ringtone (@ringer) February 20, 2021 We still don’t know which character Hawke will play, but as Marc Spector’s nemesis, Bushman seems like the more likely candidate. There are several other possibilities, however, including Crossfire, Black Specter, and Jack Russell. If Marvel wanted to take a more supernatural path, there’s Werewolf By Night, or maybe even Dracula. Isaac is ready to play the titular vigilante, and May Calamawy is also on board in an undisclosed role. Marvel’s Moon knight at Cairo 678 director Mohamed Diab behind the camera, and we recently discovered that the Disney + series also enlisted Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (Infinity, Synchronous) to direct additional episodes. Jeremy slater (The Umbrella Academy; the exorcist) will serve as showrunner and lead the show’s writing team. Plot details are still under wraps, but the small screen adaptation is expected to stay fairly close to the core comic book premise, with Marc Spector, a highly skilled mercenary who has many alter-egos, channeling the power of the Egyptian moon god. Khonshu to fight crime in Los Angeles. A recent summary indicated that “The action-adventure features a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that live in him are distinct characters that appear against the background of Egyptian iconography.” Moon knight is scheduled to start filming in Budapest in March.







