‘Allen v. Farrow ‘: Dylan and Mia Farrow share their story

Among the bombshells of the first episode of the HBO docuseries are their inappropriate testimony to Woody Allens and “intense affection” for a young Dylan Farrow.



“Whatever you think you know, it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” says Dylan Farrow to open HBO Allen vs. Farrow.

In the first episode of the four-part Amy Ziering and Kirby Dicks documentary series, which premiered on Sunday night, actress daughter Mia Farrow begins to speak in detail about the now famous incest allegations she has made against disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen, who was Mia’s partner during Dylan’s early childhood.

“I haven’t spoken publicly about him in decades,” Mia says when she appears on camera. “But it’s a great regret in my life that I wasn’t insightful enough. It’s my fault. I brought this guy into our family. I can’t do anything to remove him.”

It is because of Dylan that Mia decided to relive such a fractured period for her family. “[Mia] says, “I only do this for my daughter. Never in a million years would I do this otherwise. I wanted all of this to go away. I finished. Its past history, ”Ziering recalled in a recent history with theThe Hollywood Reporter when discussing docuseries.

Ziering spoke to THR about the first time she sat down with Dylan. “I was extremely struck by her, her frankness, her thoughtfulness, her analysis. She had had a long time to process this. She was neither angry nor bitter. She was just in pain, ”she said.

Allen vs. Farrow has been filmed in secret for three years and claims to reveal new evidence and multiple bombshells about one of Hollywood’s most notorious scandals. Dylan first alleged in 1992 that Allen sexually assaulted her when she was 7 years old. She detailed her claim in a 2014 column inThe New York Times,but it was an editorial for theLos Angeles Timesin 2017 in the midst of the #MeToo movement that would end up bringing her version of a much-documented story to the fore and pushing the once-revered filmmaker into the Hollywood rearview mirror. (Allen denies ever having been sexually inappropriate or abusive.)

When the allegations first surfaced in 1992, neither Ziering nor Dick were following the story closely. But they both felt vaguely sympathetic towards Allen.

“I was a graduate student doing a doctorate in comparative literature,” Ziering said. “I don’t want to amplify it but the [Allen] The PR campaign managed to convince most of us that the story was unfortunately not very believable. “

Dick added: “I just thought, ‘Well, it’s very complex, there must be two sides.’ The first movie I made about sexual assault was Twist of Faith on the sexual violence of the clergy. And that’s when I started to understand the survivor’s experience and the pain of coming forward and the likelihood that if someone shows up, there’s a good chance they’ll be telling the truth. . This is when, for me, things changed. But I’ve been played in some ways like the whole country [about Allen]. “

From their award-winning documentaries The hunting ground and The invisible war,documentary filmmakers sought to reexamine the high-profile allegations against Allen in 2016, a year before Dylan’s brother Ronan Farrow published the exhibits that allegedly made Harvey Weinstein a sexual predator and sparked the #MeToo movement.

Dylan, who has worked with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, has given several TV interviews about his claims. But convincing her to open up to an in-depth documentary series was a bigger demand.

“Ronan was working against us in the beginning,” recalled Amy Herdy, lead investigative producer at Ziering and Dick’s Jane Doe Films, in a recent interview with THR. “He advised her not to do it. I think he thought it wasn’t going to do her any good, that it was just going to subject her to more punitive reactions, ridicule and hate mail. But when Herdy discovered court records associated with the case that had never been made public, she reached out to Dylan to say, “I think there is so much more to your story, and I think you are. , rightly so, very guarded, and I really need you to try to trust me, open up and tell me all you can, because I would like to dive into the rabbit hole with you on this. Dylan agreed and started sharing the names of people who could support his claims.

The first episode features unprecedented access with Dylan and Mia Farrow, interviews with Fletcher and Daisy Previn (two of Mias’ children with her late ex-husband Andre Previn) and testimonials from friends of the Farrow family, Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilma, who corroborate the inappropriate behavior. between Allen and Dylan, then a child, who is portrayed by the mother-daughter couple.

Painting an image of Allen grooming her from a young age, Dylan recalls being the target of what she describes as “intense affection all the time” from a “hovering” father figure. “I was always in his clutches,” she says of the famous Oscar winner. “He was always chasing me.”

Ronan, Mia and Allen’s biological son, says of his older sister: “Over time, Dylan went from being an extrovert and effervescent and talkative to his sadness and that withdrawn quality. And I didn’t know as a that as a kid how to contextualize this, but now in retrospect I understand that it was a schematic of something very serious and alarming. “

Dylan describes examples of Allen, in her underwear, cuddling her in bed as a child. “I remember his breath on me. He was just wrapping his body around me, very intimately, ”she says of behavior Mia and Gilma say they witnessed. “Sometimes he would also kneel in front of her or sit next to her and put his face on her knees, which I grabbed a few times and didn’t think was right,” Mia adds.

Soon after, at the age of 5, Dylan began therapy to be shy and withdrawn. A title card reveals that she told her therapist that she had a “secret,” but it was never mentioned to Mia. “At the time, I thought that was how fathers interacted with their daughters,” says Dylan. “I was a kid, so I internalized it. I thought if I was feeling weird about it, it was my fault; it was my fault and it was because I was doing something wrong.

Mia’s sister Tisa Farrow describes seeing Allen inappropriately “suggestively” applying sunscreen to Dylan one day as the children ran outside naked. Dylan also remembers being alone with Allen at the family’s country house and said “He was teaching him how to suck his thumb. Tell me what to do with my tongue.”

One day, when Mia saw Allen slap Dylan’s hand and asked him why, he said, “She grabbed my penis.” Mia remembers thinking, “What sort of thing was going on that involved private parts? Maybe there were things I didn’t know that could happen.” It was then that she decided to confront Allen, but he denied it. “He can’t be a pedophile. Of course, what am I saying? she says. Allen eventually began seeing a clinical psychologist about the behavior towards Dylan which the psychologist deemed “inappropriately intense” but not sexual.

The first episode ends when Mia recalls how on January 13, 1992 and amid her concerns about Allen with Dylan, she discovered pornographic Polaroids that Allen had in her possession from her other daughter, Soon-yi Previn, who is Allen’s current wife and who was in her freshman year at the time. When Mia spoke to Dylan and Ronan about Allen and Previn’s development, Dylan remembers having the following thought, “It was kind of the first time I was like, ‘Oh, it’s not that I.'”

Allen vs. Farrow will continue to air weekly, Sundays on HBO. As for the future, only Mia, Dylan, and Ronan saw the filmmakers’ finished product. Herdy shared with THR their reaction: “I don’t think any of them realized that we were going to be able to put together something as monumental as we did.”