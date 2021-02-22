Spider-Man: Every Movie and TV Appearance of Uncle Ben, Ranked

Uncle Ben taught Spider-Man his ultimate lesson in power and responsibility, which has been adapted several times outside of the comics.

Since Spider-Man has been adapted out of the comics so many times in different ways, his comedic origins have come to life on the big screen and animated on the little one since the sixties, leading to a variety of takes on the man who Arguably Peter Parker has influenced the most in his ongoing assignments as the friendly neighborhood wall crawler – Uncle Ben.

However, it is not the death of Uncle Ben in the various accounts of his origin that shines in some of his appearances, as the lessons he gave Peter are what really weighs the burden of responsibility on them. Spider-Man shoulders. It’s these character adaptations that capture the real lessons and earn their ranking as we explore more of Uncle Ben’s adaptations today.

ten Spider-Man: Unlimited & Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Cameos & Intros

Uncle Ben and his place in Peter Parker’s origin have been mentioned in a number of series in which the character has not actually appeared, although there have also been a few cameos that gave brief teases of moments. iconic distinct.

TheSpider-Man: Unlimited the animated series briefly featured a scene from the murder of Uncle Ben in the opening credits, while 2019 Spider Man:Into the Spider-Versefeatured Uncle Ben’s accountability speech in the first Spider-Man intro which used audio from actor Cliff Robertson from 2002Spider Man.

9 Spider-Man (1981-1982): Chameleon disguised himself as Uncle Ben and manipulated aunt May

Uncle Ben’s character did not technically appear in theSpider Man animated series first aired in 1981, although it has been mentioned several times with its familiar lesson in power and responsibility.

However, Chameleon disguised himself as Uncle Ben during a shoot in order to manipulate Aunt May and force her to help him capture Spider-Man in one of the strangest episodes of the series, “Arsenic and Aunt May “.

8 Spider-Man (1967-1970): Uncle Ben was briefly shown after Peter Parker’s fateful spider bite

The classicSpider ManThe animated series debuted in 1967 with an unforgettable theme song and the first non-comic book appearances for a number of comic book characters, including Aunt May and Uncle Ben.

However, Uncle Ben (voiced by Tom Harvey) only appeared during the incredibly faithful adaptation of the second season of “The Origin of Spider-Man,” although that was only in a brief scene with Aunt May afterwards. the spider bite that transformed Peter, and failed to feature his most famous line.

7 Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends (1981-1983): Uncle Ben’s death was only implied

Dub legend Frank Welker played Uncle Ben inSpider-Man and his amazing friends, who touched on Spider-Man’s origin in the second season episode “Along Came Spidey,” which saw Spider-Man share his story with Firestar and Iceman after Aunt May was injured in a battle with the Shocker.

The origin was pulled straight from the comics and featured Spider-Man’s success as a TV star before the heist, though Uncle Ben’s death was only implied and he didn’t. never directly said his quote of power and responsibility.

6 Marvel’s Spider-Man (2017 -): Uncle Ben appears in flashbacks with life lessons

Disney xdMarvel’s Spider-Man started airing in 2017, with the third most recent season airing asSpider-Man: Maximum Venom. The series explored a new vision of Peter Parker as he attended an advanced school for bright minds which further aided his superhero career as Spider-Man.

Uncle Ben (voiced by Patton Oswalt) mostly appears in flashbacks as he was giving crucial lessons that Peter replayed later in life to help him in situations. This version of Uncle Ben also reworked his iconicline into a “scientific” formula (W/ GP gR) for Petert, who hung on his satchel.

5 Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994-1998): An Alternate Reality Uncle Ben Saved The Day From A Corrupted Spider Carnage

Like most of the character’s previous appearances outside of the comics, Uncle Ben (voiced by Brian Keith) featured heavily in the original moments and a number of flashbacks throughout. Spider-Man: The Animated Serieswhen Peter Parker needed mental reassurance.

However, the character proved how important he was to Spider-Man in the “Spider Wars” series finale, when Peter Parker and a Spider-Men alternate reality team managed to stop a corrupted Spider-Carnage thanks to the intervention of a surviving substitute. reality Uncle Ben, who saved the day as usual.

4 Ultimate Spider-Man (2012-2017): Uncle Ben Was The City’s Sheriff And Ghost Rider

TheUltimate Spider-Man animated series which debuted in 2012 was inspired by both the general public andUltimate comic book line, but Uncle Ben (voiced by Greg Gruberg) has fairly faithfully adapted theUltimate version of the character.

While Uncle Ben primarily appeared in the series’ introductory origin and flashbacks, fans got to see a unique multiversal version of the Old West character who fought crime as the town sheriff and Realistic Phantom Rider (voiced by Clancy Brown).

3 The Amazing Spider-Man (2012): Uncle Ben shared words of wisdom and died in an accidental encounter

Martin Sheen played Uncle Ben in Marc Webb’s 2012 rebootThe Amazing Spider-Man, who updated Spider-Man’s origin story and focused on finding young Peter for more information about his deceased parents.

Uncle Ben said quite a few things that sounded like “with great power comes great responsibility” during the film, without actually saying the phrase. His death was also turned into an accidental encounter on the street instead of previous versions like an interrupted burglary or a tragic car theft.

2 The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009): Uncle Ben gives Peter Parker a pep talk to fight Symbiote Venom possession

Peter Parker returned to high school in 2008The spectacular Spider-Manwhich modernized a number of classic Spider-Man stories and characters over two seasons that began the summer after Peter Parker was transformed into his costumed alter ego.

Uncle Ben (voiced by Ed Asner) appeared in a few flashbacks that featured her death defending Aunt May from a burglar and her life-defining quote, though the series really stood out from other adaptations when remembering Uncle Ben helped Peter Parker to fight mentally. owning the Venom symbiote with a good old-fashioned pep talk.

1 The Raimi Trilogy (2002-2007): Uncle Ben’s relationship with Peter Parker has been accurately described

Cliff Robertson played Uncle Ben in all three Sam Raimi filmsSpider Man trilogy, which accurately described the relationship between Peter and his foster parents, although the adaptation made some changes as his murder has now taken place during a carjacking right after the robbery Peter Parker failed to stop.

Robertson reprized the role as a mental invention in the sequel which spoke to Peter about his decision to leave Spider-Man, and again in the third film which reunited with the character of Sandman in the original murder scene.

