New vaccine delivery system launched in parts of California, including Riverside County – Daily News

By JANIE HAR, AMY TAXIN and KATHLEEN RONAYNE | The Associated Press

A new California coronavirus vaccine distribution, tracking and planning system is being rolled out in select counties – including Riverside County – a first step in Gov. Gavin Newsoms’ plan to iron out what has been a confused and disjointed deployment hampered by limited national supply.

Newsom announced last month that its administration had hired insurer Blue Shield to design and manage a centralized system to distribute doses quickly and fairly. He said the state also needs strong data to ensure vaccines are distributed fairly and reach low-income, largely Latin-black communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

An initial list provided by the state showed that 10 counties in the interior sections of central and southern California had been chosen to be the first to transition to the Blue Shield system this week, although one county said Friday that he would change later. While counties understand the goals, there is confusion as to what changes will occur.

The counties in the original group include Riverside, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Imperial, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus. Starting March 3, another group that includes Los Angeles, which has 10 million Californians nearly 40 million people, will be added. San Francisco is one of the counties added in mid-March, although the dates and counties for each group are subject to change.

Riverside County had yet to receive confirmation or other details from Blue Shield or the state regarding the new delivery system as of Sunday, according to Brooke Federico, the county spokesperson.

However, Federico said the county has processed extremely limited quantities of the vaccine, coupled with extreme demand. Riverside County has been working to administer its vaccines to groups such as the elderly, farm workers, healthcare workers and educators within days of receiving them, she said.

We continue to want to see additional vaccines available for our Riverside County residents, Federico said.

Brynn Carrigan, director of public health for Kern Countys, said he was told that starting Sunday everyone must make an appointment through the states vaccine registration system, called My Turn. In neighboring Fresno County, a spokeswoman for St. Agnes Medical Center said it had no plans to change its planning system.

It’s scary to give up control of a system we’ve spent a lot of time on, which is working really well right now, Carrigan said. Our hope is that there aren’t many hiccups and that it goes well.

Darrel Ng, vaccine spokesperson for the state public health agency, declined to answer questions about what to expect during the transition. But he said the state and Blue Shield have worked tirelessly to plan and implement incremental changes to deliver vaccines more efficiently and fairly. He said they will share more information next week.

Blue Shield spokesman Matthew Yi also declined to provide further details, saying in a statement on Saturday that they were working closely with state public health officials, local health officials, healthcare providers and others to overcome the pandemic.

California has used stadiums, arenas, fairgrounds, even Dodgers Stadium and Disneyland to build a high capacity for delivering injections, but much of it has gone unused due to limited vaccine availability. . Residents were frustrated when the state began immunizing the general population in January, with 58 counties and different hospital systems setting their own rules for who could make an appointment and how.

While state officials have made it clear what they want the new system to accomplish, they have provided little information on how counties and other providers should achieve it. And officials are frank that they don’t yet have answers to critical questions, including how they’ll measure fairness, what the monthly fairness goal is, or even the entire supplier network.

What is certain is that counties will not be allowed to add other vaccine suppliers, as the state, through Blue Shield, will decide who will administer the vaccines.

Yolanda Richardson, the state official responsible for implementing the change, faced a barrage of questions and concerns during a community advisory committee meeting last week. She said the state had the expertise and connections to understand it.

It’s too critical and too important for us to let this slip out of our hands, Richardson said.

Joe Prado, director of the community health division in Fresno County, said his team had a good conversation with representatives from Blue Shield and didn’t feel the insurer would hijack the country’s system. But there will be new management measures in place, including the country’s ability to deliver doses within a week, which Prado says will be easier once they get the three-week notice provided for the number. of blows to be expected.

For now, without any direction or plan from Blue Shield, nothing will change on Sunday, he said.

The fast-track, $ 15 million non-competitive contract mandates Blue Shield to create a statewide vaccine network to ensure timely delivery of vaccines.

Among the requirements: Rural Californians should be able to reach a vaccination site within 60 minutes and urban residents within 30 minutes. People confined to the house should receive the vaccine in their homes. The state must be able to administer 3 million vaccines per week by March 1, depending on supply. Now he makes about 1.4 million.

Blue Shield is to work with the state to develop an algorithm to determine how vaccines are allocated and to set incentive payments and performance to get providers to deliver doses faster and to the right populations. The state will also set targets for the percentage of vaccines intended for people living in low-income or otherwise disadvantaged areas.

Some counties and providers are wondering how Blue Shield and the Kaiser Permanente healthcare network, which has also been asked to help, will cultivate the relationships of trust necessary to immunize the underserved populations that Newsom hopes to reach.

St. Johns Well Child & Family Center, a community health center whose clinics serve black and Latino residents of southern and central Los Angeles, plans to open three new vaccination sites and begin vaccinating worshipers in the churches.

It looks like we’re having our rhythm now, counties are getting vaccinated, especially in the big counties, they are bringing it into low income communities of color, said CEO Jim Mangia. However, he said the incredible power of an unelected body like Blue Shield over vaccine delivery is baffling.

Kaiser announced on Saturday that he would increase his vaccine distribution to seniors starting this week. CEO Greg Adams said California officials have increased the healthcare giants’ allocation to more precisely match its large share of the state healthcare market.

Kaiser begins scheduling appointments for several weeks and begins offering inoculation appointments to members aged 65 and over.

Carrigan said there are currently more than 90 vaccine suppliers in his county of 900,000 people and his office has no say in who will remain under Blue Shield.

The county uses spreadsheets to track vaccinations and will continue to do so for people who already have appointments and for those who have received the first doses and are waiting for a second, she said.

We feel like in Kern County we have this connected system. We were ready. We just need more supplies, she said. So making changes without a lot of explanation, without a lot of detail, it’s kinda scary for us, to be frank.

AP Taxin reported from Orange County and Ronayne from Sacramento. Quinn Wilson, editor-in-chief of the SCNG, contributed to this report.