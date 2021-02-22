Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Responds to WandaVision Tribute





Modern Family alum Julie Bowen was honored to see the sitcom referenced in Marvel Studios’ latest episode of WandaVision.

WARNING: Minor spoilers follow for WandaVision Episode 7, “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” now streaming on Disney +. Since its premiere earlier this year, Marvel Studios’ first original Disney + series, WandaVision, has referenced many classics from different eras in American history. The most recent episode, “Breaking the Fourth Wall,” covers sitcoms from the 2000s, including ABC Modern family. After the episode premiered, Julie Bowen – who played the role of Claire Dunphy throughout Modern familyThe ten-year-old series – and even the directing of two episodes – were taken to social media to express how much the reference was to her. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. “A year to the day since we packed Modern family, and tonight we were part of WandaVision“Bowen wrote on Instagram. “They paid homage to I love lucy, Nice to meet u and The Brady Bunch among others … Seeing our show as a “classic” through the eyes of an incredibly innovative Marvel show left me speechless … from the breaking of the fourth wall to the fabric on the couch … wow. What a great way to celebrate a bittersweet birthday. “ RELATED: Captain Marvel 2 To Address Monica & Carol Relationship, Says Teyonah Parris Modern family originally aired on ABC in September 2009. The show ran for a total of 250 episodes over 11 seasons, airing its finale in April 2020. As Bowen mentions, this is only the last show to be referenced by the reality-inspired. the Marvel sitcom -bending Disney + series. In addition to Modern family, I love lucy, Nice to meet u and The Brady Bunch, WandaVision also referenced the likes of Honeymooners, I dream of Jeannie, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Full house and Malcolm in the middle, among many others. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney +. KEEP READING: The Muppet Show Lampoons WandaVision, Mandalorian & More Disney + Series Source: Instagram itsjuliebowen Disney’s blue demon Luchador Star refused to expose studio executives

About the Author Noah dominguez

(1885 Articles published)

Noah E. Dominguez is jr. editor-in-chief of Comic Book Resources who joined the site as a writer in the summer of 2018.







