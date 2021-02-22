Moffat County High School sends 15 students to FBLA and DECA competitions





The Moffat County High School Future Business Leaders of America and DECA clubs sent a total of 15 students to the respective national tournaments. The FBLA tournament does not begin until April, while the DECA tournament is underway, which started on February 1 and will run until February 26. Moffat County High School’s Future Business Leaders of America Club is a club run by business, marketing and technology teacher Krista Schenck. The club functions as a career path for students interested in majoring in business in college and after college, and works in conjunction with classroom assignments, as students must be in a business or marketing class. to be in the club. Part of the competitions involves taking a test on topics such as business law, introduction to business presentation, cybersecurity, and impromptu speeches. One of the other FBLA events mentioned by Schenck was about graphic designers. Students studying graphic design have to create a new school, complete with logo and sports uniforms and more. The team sent four youngsters to the national championships last year. DECA, or the Distributive Education Club of America at MCHS is also run by Schenck and aims to help children pursue careers in marketing.The club is the same as the FBLA in that it is based on work in class. Some of the events the team participates in are Hospitality and Tourism Principles, and they’ve put together a Sports and Entertainment Marketing team to work on projects during the state competition. The format of the DECA competition is different from what it normally is when the students are in person, which can be difficult because the students do not know how they are doing in presenting the judges. It’s weird so usually they go and they have 10 minutes to get ready, most of the events you have time to prepare, and now you find out about a day in advance and then upload the videos to the judges, a Schenck said. The DECA tests have been completed but results will not be available until the end of February when the state competition ends. Preparations are different for each activity that students work on. One of the current benefits of the process is that they receive feedback on their designs or speeches. Kids work on fixing and improving their projects and work on things like eye contact. COVID-19 threw a wrench into the typical plans of both clubs this year. Testing is usually the hardest thing, but this year the tech side is proving tough. This year, he is definitely recording the role-playing games. These kids are not fans of checking in and overcoming the logistics, Schneck said. It encrypts the links so that locals cannot view and download them on the site. [email protected]

