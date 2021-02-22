Bigg Boss 14: Indian actor Rubina Dilaik wins the show





Rubina

Image Credit: Instagram / @ rubinadilaik

TV actress Rubina Dilaik was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Season 14, in a star-studded grand finale that kicked off Sunday evening and took place in the early hours of Monday. Dilaik entered the reality show with a huge fanbase that she had previously won with her roles on shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, and she won the Bigg Boss Plus 3 trophy, 6 million rupees (13 million Dh). Over 140 days of battle inside the house had seen Dilaik maintain his position from the start as a strong trophy contender. She beat Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the grand final. Sawant, who entered the show as a challenger mid-season and created fireworks in the later episodes, has been admired for his dose of entertainment on the show. She chose to go out with a briefcase with 1.4 million rupees in the final. After getting out, Sawant said, “I’m very happy with that. I will pay my mother’s hospital bills with this (money). Initially I didn’t want to take it but Vindu Dara Singh said you don’t. wouldn’t win because everyone here is very tall. “ Speaking of his decision, show host Salman Khan said Sawant took the right call when he came out with the briefcase. The top five contestants were also seen playing before Dilaik was celebrated with the winner’s tag. Sawant has performed his famous numbers such as Pardesiya, Dekhta hai tu kya and social media content creator Yashraj Mukhate Sawant’s Bigg Boss mash-up Saandni. Khan was seen enjoying his performance as he grooved and whistled. After her performance, he was heard congratulating her: “Rakhi, what are you doing! After a very long time, I saw an entertaining performance.” He described his dance as “exceptional”. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are affectionately referred to as Jasly by their fans, put together a stunning water number on Zara Zara number. Vaidya and Ali performed on songs such as Yeh dosti and Main khiladi tu anari. Nikki Tamboli joined the boys. The trio performed on rapper Badshah’s Genda phool. Dilaik and Vaidya had a dance on Allah duhai hai number from the movie Khans Race 3. The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale also saw a mix of Bollywood figures such as Dharmendra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, Dharmesh Yelande, Tushar Kalia add some glamor to the night. Veteran actor Dhamendra, whom Khan has called the “darling” of decades, “the most beautiful hero” and his favorite actor, has entered the series on the Yamla pagla deewana issue. While speaking to the contestants and the host, the 85-year-old veteran said, “I didn’t become an actor of fame. I saw Dilip saab and I saw love. that I wanted.” Khan, Dharmendra and Sawant then re-enacted an iconic scene from Sholay. Dixit Nene, Yelande and Kalia were in attendance at the Bigg Boss finale to promote their upcoming reality TV show Dance Deewane 3. Fatehi, who was appearing in the ninth season, set the stage on fire with his performance on numbers like O saki saki and Garmi. One of the highlights of the show was when Khan danced with Fatehi. He was seen performing the eye-catching steps of Nora’s hit dances such as Dilbar, O saki saki and Garmi with her. Another highlight was Salman dancing with former contestant Sonali Phogat on the Tip tip barsa paani number from the 1994 film Mohra. Also present at the final were roommates Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Kashmira Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Shehzaad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Friends and family of the top five roommates also attended the grand finale. Khan also announced the Bigg Boss season 15 auditions. However, he didn’t disclose too much.

