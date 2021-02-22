China release dates for ‘Tom and Jerry’, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’





Feature animations will roll out to Chinese theaters the same day they release on HBO Max and Disney + in North America, so analysts will be watching closely if the hack is hurting their earnings.

As China’s booming Lunar New Year box office period draws to a close, Beijing film regulators are starting to let Hollywood titles return to the market. Warner Brothers hybrid live-action / animation Tom and Jerry got a release on February 26, officially the last day of the Chinese New Year season. The film will be the first new US studio title to launch in China in 2021. A week later, on March 5, the Disney animated feature Raya and the last dragon will get a theatrical deployment. Chinese regulators are blocking the release of foreign films throughout the lucrative Lunar New Year period due to protectionist business practice. Up to 10% or more of the country’s annual ticket sales revenue is generated during the holidays of two Chinese films, Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi Mom, have already surpassed $ 600 million in revenue each, while the period that follows tends to be a particularly difficult time to win, as much of the country’s film audiences will have recently been engulfed in big-screen content. Nonetheless, China could be the biggest box office territory for Tom and Jerry and Raya and the last dragon. In North America,Tom and Jerrywill launch the same day on HBO Max and in currently open US theaters.Raya and the last dragonwill also be released in theaters and simultaneously Disney Plus Premier Access, the one-time payment option of Disney + to see new movies for $ 29.99, the same service the company has used forMulan. Like Netflix, neither WarnerMedia nor Disney’s flagship direct-to-consumer streaming platforms are active in China, due to Beijing’s de facto ban on foreign video services. Reminiscence of the revolutionaryWho wants the skin of Roger Rabbit?, Tom and Jerry,directed by Tim Story, features human and vintage cartoon characters. Frank Welker once again takes on a dual role as the beloved cat and mouse cartoon couple, with a supporting (human) cast that includes Chlo Grace Moretz, Michael Pea, Colin Jost, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Pallavi. Sharda. The film sees Tom the Cat and Jerry the Mouse get kicked out of their home and move to a posh New York hotel, where a rambling employee named Kayla (Moretz) will lose her job if she can’t kick Jerry out in front of a high end. . wedding at the hotel. His solution? Hire Tom who plays the piano to get rid of the pesky intruder. A fantasy CG inspired by the disparate cultures of Southeast Asia, Raya and the last dragon follows a fearless maiden, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, and the Last Dragon, Sisu, voiced by Awkwafina. It is directed by Don Hall (Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) and Carlos Lopez Estrada, from a screenplay by Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians). The Mandarin language version of the film will star 33-year-old Chinese actress Zhao Liying (The monkey king 3, Water lentils) like Raya’s voice. Industry watchers will be interested to see if there is pent-up public demand for Hollywood tariffs after the long string of local Chinese-language-only releases in the country. The studios will also be looking for signs that rampant piracy could hurt the theatrical gains of both films, as they open up as high-resolution streaming in other markets simultaneously, making high-quality pirated copies widely available. quality in China. also instantly.







