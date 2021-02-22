Blizzard Entertainment looks both backwards and to the future with BlizzConline





I started my Saturday quite bored with Blizzard Entertainment. I logged into Hearthstone, the company’s digital card game, only to find that it no longer sold the last deck of cards with in-game currency. Although I was still upset that I spent weeks grinding and that I have nothing more to show, I am delighted to see the announcements made by Blizzard at BlizzConline grow over the next year. BlizzConline, a Blizzard, convention and online coat rack, was a replacement for the company’s two-day annual convention, which is normally held the first weekend in November. Now is the time for the company to announce new content for all of its titles, some of which mean a lot to me. StarCraft II got me hooked on competitive gaming when I was 11; I’ve tried Heroes of the Storm and try to play both Overwatch and Hearthstone every day to collect as much unlockable content as possible. Despite my dedication to games, I never attended in person, so I can’t speak to adapting the convention to an online format. While a lot of BlizzConlines ads concentrated on Diablo and World of Warcraft, I want to focus on announcements for the games I play. I’m very excited about Overwatch 2, the sequel to Blizzards in the first person shooter (FPS) genre. The game will add extensive single-player and co-op modes that will present interesting challenges for players and draw on the stories of Overwatchs characters from around the world. Overwatch 2 will also feature new heroes, game modes, and my favorite menu located in a futuristic city of New York. I share a similar but more tempered excitement towards Hearthstone. Blizzard has announced that it will significantly change the maps available for its standard format, which is used for competitive play. Much of my hesitation comes from knowing which cards will be taken out of this standard pool and which cards will be added, because I don’t want to spend several more weeks collecting the cards I need to build a good deck. The developers are also adding two new formats: one which allows players to play the 2014 version of the game (I’m super excited for that), and another called Mercenaries, which offers more single player content. However, I am disappointed with the handling of StarCraft II and Heroes of the Storm, even though I know these games are on Blizzards standby. In October, the company ad that wouldn’t make any more content for StarCraft II, but the esports scene is still going strong. Likewise, Heroes of the Storm takes advantage of a small recurrence, but neither title pulled anything out of Blizzcon outside of some show matches, and a spotlight on community-created maps, no new heroes, maps, or skins. It hurts to see games you really love being overlooked by the developers, but it looks like Blizzard’s commitment to storytelling and gameplay put in place for StarCraft II in the early 2010s is now committed to developing Overwatch 2. The company has yet to announce a release date. , it may be necessary to wait until the next BlizzCon which will hopefully not be live to see if the game lives up to the hype.







