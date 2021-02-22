Connect with us

Entertainment

Ray Donovan actor Octavius ​​Johnson accused of throwing fire extinguisher at jogging woman

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Ray Donovan actor Octavius ​​Johnson arrested in Burbank for throwing a fire extinguisher at a jogging woman

  • Cops say actor, 26, matched description of alleged attacker
  • He was also accused of resisting arrest after leading police in a foot chase
  • Johnson described the role of Marvin Gaye Washington in the HBO drama
  • The actor’s director said he ‘had mental health issues and was currently getting the help he needed’

By Dailymail Reporter

Posted: | Update:

Octavius ​​J. Johnson was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon amid charges he threw a fire extinguisher at a jogging woman in Burbank, Calif.

Police said the 26-year-old Ray Donovan actor fit the description of the alleged attacker and hired officers on a foot chase before he was taken into custody, which resulted in a charge of arrest.

The jogger identified the Baltimore native as the person who threw the heavy instrument in her direction, police said TMZ.

The latest: Ray Donovan actor Octavius ​​J. Johnson, 26, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon amid charges he threw a fire extinguisher at a jogging woman in Burbank, Calif. He was photographed in Los Angeles in 2016

Johnson, who played Marvin Gaye Washington in 11 episodes of the HBO drama, also had a collapse in his Burbank Police Department cell as he smashed a phone booth with a receiver, sources said. the newspaper.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office referred the assault case to the Burbank City Attorney’s Office, which declined to pursue the case due to lack of evidence and an uncooperative witness , insiders told TMZ.

Danny Estrada, who directs the actor, told the newspaper that ‘Octavius ​​has struggled with mental health issues and is currently receiving the help he needs.

Johnson chats with Principle of pop culture in 2014 on her role in the series, which ended last year.

Details: Actor's rep said: 'Octavius ​​has mental health issues and is currently receiving the help he needs'

Details: Actor’s rep said: ‘Octavius ​​has mental health issues and is currently receiving the help he needs’

Johnson portrayed the role of Marvin Gaye Washington in 11 episodes of the HBO drama. He was pictured with his costar Kerris Dorsey in an episode of the series in 2013

Johnson portrayed the role of Marvin Gaye Washington in 11 episodes of the HBO drama. He was pictured with his costar Kerris Dorsey in an episode of the series in 2013

“ I am a guest star and an extension of the series, ” he said on the release. “It’s fun to be a part of the show in any way you can. Marvin has a pretty big story on the show being with Ray Donovans’ daughter.

“You learn that his parents were both killed and he now lives across the street from Ray Donovan; he has become more than just a background character.

The actor spoke about learning from the show’s costars including Jon Voight, Pooch Hall and others on the show, which focused on the exploits of a fixer from Los Angeles.

“I sat down with Jon Voight last season,” he said. “ We were filming the party episode and during a break we got to sit with him and get to know him. He told me it was the best education you can get just by working and having the experience.

“ The first day I met Pooch Hall, he hit me with knowledge about the game’s transition from BET to Showtime. He gave me an overview and a history of this experience, which was helpful.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: