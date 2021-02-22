Ray Donovan actor Octavius ​​Johnson accused of throwing fire extinguisher at jogging woman

Octavius ​​J. Johnson was arrested on assault with a deadly weapon amid charges he threw a fire extinguisher at a jogging woman in Burbank, Calif.

Police said the 26-year-old Ray Donovan actor fit the description of the alleged attacker and hired officers on a foot chase before he was taken into custody, which resulted in a charge of arrest.

The jogger identified the Baltimore native as the person who threw the heavy instrument in her direction, police said TMZ.

Johnson, who played Marvin Gaye Washington in 11 episodes of the HBO drama, also had a collapse in his Burbank Police Department cell as he smashed a phone booth with a receiver, sources said. the newspaper.

The LA County District Attorney’s Office referred the assault case to the Burbank City Attorney’s Office, which declined to pursue the case due to lack of evidence and an uncooperative witness , insiders told TMZ.

Danny Estrada, who directs the actor, told the newspaper that ‘Octavius ​​has struggled with mental health issues and is currently receiving the help he needs.

Johnson chats with Principle of pop culture in 2014 on her role in the series, which ended last year.

Johnson portrayed the role of Marvin Gaye Washington in 11 episodes of the HBO drama. He was pictured with his costar Kerris Dorsey in an episode of the series in 2013

“ I am a guest star and an extension of the series, ” he said on the release. “It’s fun to be a part of the show in any way you can. Marvin has a pretty big story on the show being with Ray Donovans’ daughter.

“You learn that his parents were both killed and he now lives across the street from Ray Donovan; he has become more than just a background character.

The actor spoke about learning from the show’s costars including Jon Voight, Pooch Hall and others on the show, which focused on the exploits of a fixer from Los Angeles.

“I sat down with Jon Voight last season,” he said. “ We were filming the party episode and during a break we got to sit with him and get to know him. He told me it was the best education you can get just by working and having the experience.

“ The first day I met Pooch Hall, he hit me with knowledge about the game’s transition from BET to Showtime. He gave me an overview and a history of this experience, which was helpful.