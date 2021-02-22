X-15: Hollywood Strikes With A Quick Woman!

by Bob Alvis, Special at Aerotech News

A few years ago I entered a movie memorabilia auction and when I won I was given the opportunity to choose an item from a large collection. When I saw this theater pass I almost passed out and quickly grabbed it before waking up from my dream! What a score!

Hanging it in my office and watching it this week got me thinking about the movieX-15, wondering how such a big subject turned into a less than glamorous production and ended up as an afterthought in the world of aerospace films.

When the idea for a movie was pitched to production company Bob Hope, it was thought that the Bell X-2 would be a great lens for a movie. Hollywood went to the Pentagon for support and found the brass really didn’t like the idea of ​​this older technology being the glamorous girl in the movies. Instead, they came up with the idea that the sleek black beauty, the X-15, should land that lead role! The people in the production were thrilled that such a new and cutting edge program could be the subject of a movie, and that the Pentagon would help get the necessary footage from NASA and the Air Force!

With the project getting the green light, everything was on deck to make it the epic it had the capacity to become and to give it the brilliance it would need to succeed. The project was handed over to Frank Sinatras Essex Productions, who had more connections to endow it with people who could really make it fly!

The first person to board was an unknown director named Richard Donner. People today will recognize him from TheLethal Weaponmovie franchise, but in the early 1960s he was just another hopeful looking to make his mark. The first big success was when Jimmy Stewart, who turned down any acting role in the film, was ready to tell it like it was a documentary. As a US Air Force officer, he loved to highlight the boys in blue whenever he could. David McLean and Charles Bronson have been cast in lead roles, as has James Gregory.

Like many Hollywood movies, this film featured a love story and the stress of the wives and girlfriends of the test pilots. Not wanting to sign a big name female lead role and perhaps eclipse the subject, the producers went for an unknown first actress named Mary Tyler Moore to play the role in her film debut. Another small actor who played the part of an engineer was a Hollywood regular who had starred in many films before, playing small roles in the 1950s and 1960s, we would later know him as B- 1 Bob or US Representative Bob Dornan from Orange County, Calif.

With the Pentagon working on the footage for the film and access for the location shooting, it came to the point with the script and the shoot that a man in the know was needed someone with real inside knowledge of the world of testing. in flight. A list of Air Force / NASA guys went around, and when it was finally decided who this guy would be, NASA search pilot Milt Thompson was the last man standing. His internal knowledge would be the key to the authenticity of the films. (Incidentally, Thompson then flew the X-15 himself.)

With everything in place, it was felt that because the movie had so much real X-15 footage, the budget for the movies could be cut. Sadly, this resulted in what ended up being called a low budget production, removing many key elements that would have given the film the brilliance it should have afforded.

With production dates set and Edwards ready to open the base and facilities, film crews swarmed the rows of Lancaster motels and settled into their homes for a few weeks, as they prepared to do just that. one with the Edwards flight line!

If you’ve had a chance to watch the film (it was released for limited release in the 2000s on DVD), there are many notable scenes. One of the first was Mary Richards, oh, I mean Mary Tyler Moore in a convertible smoking a cigarette, mentioning her trip to Lancaster. Those of us who knew Edwards were hoping for more of this local flavor, a laCaptain Marvel, but it wasn’t. An interesting sequence that still scratches my head is the officers’ quarters. It was supposed to be somewhere around the base, but the only game I could find in terms of location was a new housing estate near California City! Many other places around the base will be familiar to anyone who has worked there over the years and will bring back memories of what once was in Edwards.

So, with all of these great topics, actors, and location, why did the film fall flat with audiences and critics alike, ending up in a safe locked away for decades? Relying practically on archive footage and a small budget to make the film, it was a recipe for disaster. Panavision’s standard filming process, mixed with Air Force / NASA film footage in an entirely different aspect ratio, didn’t work well on the big screen. When the prospect of cost overruns threatened to shut down production, too many corners were cut. The end result was what many thought looked like an Air Force training movie that had a weirdly love affair!

Many believed that with Jimmy Stewart’s voice connecting the dots, it would help heal the ailments of a movie that struggled to connect with those presets. But even with Jimmys’ golden voice, the cartoonish aspect of the X-15 in spaceflight never really did anything more than a run-of-the-mill movie library.

Looking back, we may wonder what Milt Thompson and the Pentagon boys thought when the final product hit theaters with less than stellar reviews. The subject of the incredible X-15, which should have hit a home run and be an all-time classic, ended up being just a footnote in Edwards / Hollywood history.

Looking at the movie poster on my wall, it looks like a hit, and yes there are some moments of super old flight test footage to tease the eye and please the memory. I hope that one day the X-15 program and all this amazing history and achievement find their way to a film producer who gives the subject a real budget and a storyline that doesn’t need the distraction of the subplots. underlying to sell it. Focus on the real heroes and the seat edge drama this plane and those who have flown it have experienced, every time they heard the word Liberation! come on the radio.

