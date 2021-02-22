42 Dugg confirms he’s fine after reports of gunfire, Roddy Ricch would’ve been good too





On Sunday, February 21, reports began to circulate that a music video shoot with 42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch was the scene of gunfire which erupted, resulting in a total of three injuries. When this information began to spread on the internet, it was not confirmed exactly who the three injured victims were. This left many fans of the two artists on the record worried that these people were in fact them. However, everything seems to be going well with the stars. According to members of the Atlanta Police Department, Dugg and Ricch were not in danger and are doing perfectly well. Atlanta Police have confirmed that neither Roddy Ricch nor 42 Dugg was injured in the shooting. Antoine Blake and Vernon Moulder have been identified as the victims XXL Magazine reports. The two remain hospitalized in stable condition. Another individual, Peter Cook, was reportedly shot at first. But after further evaluation by paramedics, it was confirmed that he suffered a tear from a piece of debris. In addition to this confirmation, Dugg later took to IG Live with his friend, fellow artist Lil Baby, to show his fans that he was 100% straight. You stop with this fake shit, man. We didn’t get any shots, none of that, Dugg admitted. Real conversation, man. We’re fine … Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, however. Check it out below. 42 Dugg took to IG live with Lil Baby to confirm he was okay after 3 people were allegedly shot during his video shoot with Roddy Ricch earlier today in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/8w5iNoIyCa Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) February 22, 2021 As for Ricch, a friend of his tweeted that he was unharmed, which relaxed the minds of many celebrity fans who insisted on his current condition and well-being. My nigga Roddy well, all homies are good, A-Tron wrote on Twitter. Check out this revelation below. Everything is fine with both ladies and gentlemen. Now back to your regular programming …







