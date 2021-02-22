Disneyland donations in numbers during the pandemic – Orange County Register





Disneyland has donated more than $ 20 million over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic closed Disneys Anaheim theme parks with surplus food and merchandise for local community organizations and child care providers ‘children helping families in need. Disneyland donations range from fancy Mickey Mouse plush toys and Star Wars: Galaxys Edge popcorn buckets to pantry essentials. SEE ALSO: Disneyland hosts food bank for local actors and residents Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and other California theme parks closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are unlikely to return in full force until spring or summer under reopening guidelines COVID-19 Health and Safety Report issued by the State. Since the closure of the Disney Anaheim theme parks, donations from Disneyland include: 500,000 pounds of food shipped to local food banks

258 shipping pallets of Mickey Mouse and Star Wars: Galaxys Edge popcorn buckets and fancy cups

265 shipping pallets of Disney plush toys and reusable bags

21 Disneyland clothing and clothing shipping pallets SEE ALSO: Disney donates $ 5 million to social justice causes Disneyland’s food donations range from fresh vegetables and frozen meat to pantry items. Food donations also included signature dishes prepared by Disney chefs, including Walt Disneys favorite chili. At the start of the pandemic, Disneyland provided all of the resort’s packaged snacks to support food distributions in Anaheims school districts. SEE ALSO: Disneyland Donates $ 5 Million to Help Fund Orange Countys Homeless Housing Donations from Disneyland during the pandemic benefited local nonprofits and community organizations such as Orange County Food Bank, Orange County Second Harvest Food Bank, County Community Action Partnership ” Orange, Orange County MOMS, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress, Community of Anaheim Foundation, Anaheim Public Library Foundation, CHOC Childrens Hospital, Salvation Army, American Cancer Society, Caterinas Club, Islamic Circle of North America Relief, Illumination Foundation, Higher Ground, Latino Health Access, Goodwill of OC, Child Creativity Lab, Abilities OC, Anaheim Family YMCA, Inside the Outdoors, Grandmas House of Hope, Giving Hope to Children, Pure Game and Friends from the Santa Ana Zoo.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos