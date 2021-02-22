TV actor Rubina Dilaik wins ‘Bigg Boss 14’





Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik stepped out on Sunday as the winner of the "Bigg Boss" season 14 reality show. She beat the enemy and singer Rahul Vaidya in the final round. Besides Dilaik and Vaidya, the other three finalists on the show were actors Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. Tamboli, who returned to the show after being kicked out, was the second runner-up, followed by Goni who was fourth. Superstar Salman Khan, host of The Bigg Boss, announced the winner of the show's set set in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity. Dilaik, 33, entered the house with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla and remained an audience favorite from the show's debut in October. Rubina Dilaik is known for appearing on shows like "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki". After the announcement, Rubina thanked her fans on social media. Speaking to Twitter, she wrote: "It was only and only possible thanks to my FANS ….. thank you thank you" It was only and only possible thanks to my FANS ….. thank you thank you pic.twitter.com/CfNFUk603m – Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) February 21, 2021 From revelations about her difficult marriage, to rivalry with Vaidya, to her aggressive demeanor, Dilaik was one of the most popular contestants on the show. Sawant, who was one of the greatest artists of the "Bigg Boss" house, was the first to go to the final by winning a prize of Rs 14 lakh which was to be won by the five finalists. Sawant entered Season 14 as a "challenger" – along with TV personalities Vikas Gupta, Kashmeera Shah, Manu Punjabi and Arshi Khan. The finale saw special appearances from veteran actor Dharmendra and dancer-comedian Nora Fatehi. Dharmendra performed a scene from his 1975 blockbuster "Sholay" with Khan and Sawant joining him. Fatehi danced to some of his popular numbers with the "Bharat" star. Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who will be seen on the third season of "Dance Deewane", appeared on the show with a video message for the contestants. The final season of the Colors TV show took place without a live audience following the coronavirus pandemic. With PTI inputs







