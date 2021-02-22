Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn respond to Allen vs. Farrow filmmakers





8:29 p.m. PST 02/21/2021



by



Abid Rahman



The disgraced director and his wife have released a statement describing HBO’s four documentary series as ‘ax work’.

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn have broken their silence on HBOAllen vs. Farrow, describing the docu-series as a “hatchet job riddled with lies.” In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the disgraced manager and his wife said that Allen vs. Farrow Filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick “had no interest in the truth” and accused the documentary makers of “collaborating with the Farrows and their facilitators” and only giving them a “matter of days” to respond to the claims of the Farrows. docu-series. In the first episode of the four-part documentary series, which premiered Sunday night, Dylan Farrow, the daughter of actress Mia Farrow, begins to speak in detail about the incest allegations she made against Allen, who was Mia’s partner during Dylan’s youth. The first episode depicts an image of Allen healing Dylan from a young age. Allen vs. Farrow features unprecedented access with Dylan and Mia Farrow, interviews with Fletcher and Daisy Previn (two of Mias’ children with her late ex-husband Andre Previn), and testimonials from friends of the Farrow family Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilma, which corroborate the inappropriate behavior between Allen and the then-child Dylan described by the mother-daughter couple. Allen and Previn’s full statement to THR: “These documentary makers had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their facilitators to put together a hatchet job riddled with lies. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and only given a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they refused to do so. “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Several agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, no abuse had ever taken place. It is unfortunately not surprising that the network to broadcast this is HBO which has a permanent production deal and a commercial relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may attract attention, it does not change the facts. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos