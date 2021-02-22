God Bless the Style: How Billie Holiday Made Revolutionary Glamor | Fashion

For her return concert at Carnegie Hall in March 1948, after 10 months in prison, Billie Holiday wore a long dress, gloves and this gardenia. She was, as always, every square inch the star. From those onstage dresses and fur coats, to ponytails and diamond sunglasses off the stage, Holiday exuded mid-century glamor.

Lee daniels The United States vs. Billie Holiday comes out this month. The film, starring Andra Day, focuses on Holiday at the height of her fame in the late 1940s and early 1950s when she was targeted by the FBI, after she began singing Strange. Fruit, a protest song about the lynching in the south. Deemed by the agency to be a troublemaker when it refused to stop singing what was considered a controversial song, the FBI recruited Jimmy Fletcher, a rare black agent, to bust Holiday a known heroin user for drug-related offenses. Daniels ‘film, using Johann Haris’ 2015 book Chasing the Scream as a basis, tells the story of this era. And style is part of that story.

Andra Day as Billie Holiday in the United States against Billie Holiday. Photograph: Takashi Seida / 2020 Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paolo Nieddu, the film’s costume designer, said he started researching the wardrobe by putting together an album of pictures. I focused on finding as much as I could on her during this time, but I went back further just to help myself get a feel for all of her style elements, he says. What was she wearing in the 1930s? What was she wearing in the early 1940s? You’ll find photos of her at dinner parties, smoking at a table, sitting with Hazel Scott and other jazz musicians.

Nieddu was stuck with how Holiday was experimental with her clothes. I would look at her and think to myself, what year is this? he says, [or] she doesn’t wear a bra at a time when underwear was so regulated. He points out his penchant for diamond sunglasses: Love, these glasses are wild.

Day as Holiday in a dress designed in collaboration with Prada. Photograph: Takashi Seida / Paramount Pictures

Perhaps it was Holidays’ avant-garde reputation that drew Prada to the film. Nieddu worked with the brand on eight outfits, including a yellow satin dress with sequins which, along with the ponytail, will become a benchmark for new holiday fans. It was a kind of “bucket list” type of collaboration. I would show them a dress and find an archive and tell them, I love the 2011 Resort sleeve, but can you make a dress out of it and make it yellow? And they were like, yeah, says Nieddu. It was crazy, it was literally like personalizing Prada pieces.

Holidays on stage in the 1940s. Photograph: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy

Part of Daniels’ film focuses on drug use during the holidays, which has had an effect on his style. Nieddu emphasizes long gloves, an iconic Billie fashion item, but the real truth behind it is hiding the needle marks. There’s a total pathos in his style in a way.

The trademark gardenia, as seen in The United States Vs Billie Holiday. Photograph: Takashi Seida / 2020 Paramount Pictures Corporation

Basically, Holiday, in the Daniels movie and in the footage of the time, never conformed to the stereotypical image of an addict. Instead, she loved fashion and had the performers’ joy to be watched, in satin, silk, heels and hairstyles, until the very end of the movie. Perhaps, for Holiday, who suffered abuse as a child and was no doubt traumatized by her persecution by the authorities, the clothes were a kind of armor. At one point in the movie, Miss Freddie, a close friend of Holidays, tells Jimmy Fletcher: She looks like a million bucks but the fees look like nothing.

But, for a black woman in America at that time, that glamor could also be seen as a kind of resistance. It was certainly an idea Day saw in his character. It’s important when we talk about her fashion to remember how radical it was for a black woman to be in her shoes at that time, the actor said. Vogue. Mainstream society struggled to see black women in a context of success. At that time, uppity was still part of the vernacular. People were saying: How dare she wear diamonds, how dare she wear fur, but she dressed like a woman of her stature should have. She represented herself exactly as she wanted and that in itself was revolutionary. Admire the vacation in all-star attire, pictured at a San Francisco audience in 1949.

Vacations at a hearing in San Francisco in 1949. Photography: Gilles Petard / Redferns

As the singer acknowledged, the racism was always there no matter what you wore. Speaking of concerts in the south, she saidYou can live up to your boobies in white satin, with gardenias in your hair and no cane for miles, but you can still work on a plantation. Nonetheless, she persisted, and her sheer visibility contributed to her persecution. Federal Agent George White, who also investigated Holiday, found her styling to be part of what made her so dangerous. She flaunted her way of life, with her luxury coats and automobiles, jewelry and dresses, he said. She was the great lady everywhere she went.

There was a certain challenge in all parts of his life, says Nieddu. The avant-garde in her, I don’t know if it came from the way she saw it, he said. Not afraid to sing [Strange Fruit] shows you that this woman is fearless and takes risks. I think that translated not only in his music, but also in his style.